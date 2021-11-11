CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Service Broadcasting at Cambridge Corn Exchange

 6 days ago

Public Service Broadcasting are an English electronica band, consisting of multi-instrumentalists and musicians J. Willgoose, Esq., Wrigglesworth, JFAbraham, and visuals guru Mr. B. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See...

The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

The Australian Pink Floyd Show are a tribute band from Adelaide, dedicated to emulating and celebrating the world-famous sound of legendary rockers Pink Floyd. The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be performing 1 event in Llandudno on Tuesday 16th November 2021 at the Venue Cymru Theatre.
Soft Cell at London Eventim Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Soft Cell events here. Sorry, we don't have any Soft Cell tour dates, events or tickets listed at the moment. If you'd like to be kept informed on any future Soft Cell tickets & events, please...
David Bowie
Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
Christine McGuinness ‘vomited’ after seeing Paddy with another woman

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror, McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was...
Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
Engelbert Humperdinck, Beloved Singer, Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
The Most Popular Country Music Albums of All Time

Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Get Another Rise Out of Their Long-Interrupted Collaboration With ‘Raise the Roof’

It was supposed to be a lark, the joint album by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and certainly not a cash-in or an awards play. So the first big surprise about “Raising Sand” — the 2007 collaborative effort by the erstwhile Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass-turned-pop singer and violinist — was that it got made at all. The second was that such a seemingly niche project, delicately crafted with roots-virtuoso producer T Bone Burnett, not only went platinum but was honored with six Grammys — including two of the top categories, album of the year and record of the year. If...
MUSIC

