Sarah Millican at Northampton Royal and Derngate

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sarah Millican events here. Staying the night in Shrewsbury? Find somewhere near Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn for this Sarah Millican show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sarah Millican events here. Staying the night in Colchester? Find somewhere near Colchester's Charter Hall for this Sarah Millican show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sarah Millican events here. Staying the night in Porthcawl? Find somewhere near Porthcawl's Grand Pavilion for this Sarah Millican show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Kevin Bloody Wilson will be performing 1 event in Maidstone on Monday 15th November 2021 at the Hazlitt.
Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Kevin Bloody Wilson events here. Staying the night in Southend? Find somewhere near Southend's Cliffs Pavilion for this Kevin Bloody...
Roger Daltrey is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer from London, best known as the iconic lead singer of The Who. Roger Daltrey will be performing 1 event in London on Monday 15th November 2021 at the Palladium.
Wizkid has announced a ballot only London show. The Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats superstar will perform an exclusive free intimate gig for O2 Priority customers at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 24, ahead of his three sold out concerts at The O2. Head here to find out more. "It's...
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are a British hardcore band from London, consisting of former Gallows and Pure Love frontman Frank Carter, Dean Richardson, Memby Jago and Tom Mitchener. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will be performing 1 event in Southampton on Monday 15th November 2021 at the Guildhall.
Russell Brand has extended his 33 Tour into spring 2022. The English comedian, author and actor, who is currently on the road with the same show, will kick off the new leg on January 20 in Dunstable and wrap it up in Stoke on May 25. Tickets go on general sale at 12pm tomorrow (November 17).
Charlie Simpson has confirmed UK and Ireland shows for March and April. The singer-songwriter will take his Hope Is A Drug Tour to Dublin, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Portsmouth, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Stoke, Norwich, Oxford, Brighton, Swansea and London, where he'll perform two nights at Lafayette. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 19.
The music of the late film composer Ennio Morricone will be celebrated in Dublin next autumn with a show billed as The Official Concert Celebration. The production, which will be conducted by his son Andrea Morricone, will pay tribute to the Academy Award-winning works of the Italian legend at the 3Arena on November 26, 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on November 19.
Mos Def, also known as Yasiin Bey, is an American rapper and songwriter hailing from Brooklyn, New York City. Born in 1973, he is one of the most popular hip hop artists to come out of the ‘90s rap scene in the US, and also featured in the duo Black Star alongside Talib Kweli.
Average White Band is a Scottish funk/rhythm and blues outfit hailing from Dundee. Formed in 1972, the band currently consists of Cliff Lyons (Alto sax, keyboards, vocals), Rob Aries (keyboard, bass), Onnie McIntyre (guitar, vocals), Brent Carter (lead vocals), Alan Gorrie (lead vocals, bass, guitar), Rocky Bryant (drums) and Fred "Freddy V" Vigdor (tenor sax, keyboards, vocals).
Glass Animals are an English indie-rock band from Oxford, consisting of frontman Dave Bayley alongside Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer and Joe Seaward. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Glass Animals events here. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rock...
Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Marillion events here. Staying the night in Edinburgh? Find somewhere near Edinburgh's Usher Hall for this Marillion show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Edinburgh Usher...
Average White Band is a Scottish funk/rhythm and blues outfit hailing from Dundee. Formed in 1972, the band currently consists of Cliff Lyons (Alto sax, keyboards, vocals), Rob Aries (keyboard, bass), Onnie McIntyre (guitar, vocals), Brent Carter (lead vocals), Alan Gorrie (lead vocals, bass, guitar), Rocky Bryant (drums) and Fred "Freddy V" Vigdor (tenor sax, keyboards, vocals).
Roger Daltrey is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer from London, best known as the iconic lead singer of The Who. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Roger Daltrey events here. Staying the night in Brighton? Find somewhere near Brighton's Centre for...
Sunset Sons have announced plans to tour the UK next spring. The trio will celebrate their 2016 debut LP, 'Very Rarely Say Die', with shows during April. Stops include Glasgow, Manchester, Sunderland, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Bristol, with tickets on general sale at 10am on November 17. They said:. "We...
Run The Jewels have unveiled a video for Never Look Back. The track features on the duo's 2020 album, 'RTJ4', while the Night Of The Living Dead-inspired clip was directed by filmmaker John Hillcoat and places El-P and Killer Mike inside George C. Romero's 1968 horror classic. There's also cameos...
Ateez have rescheduled their postponed London show. The K-pop group will now take over the SSE Arena Wembley on February 15. Original tickets will be honoured, and the remainder are on sale. The concert is part of their The Fellowship: Map The Treasure Tour in support of their debut studio...
Comments / 0