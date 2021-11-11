CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sarah Millican at Northampton Royal and Derngate

stereoboard.com
 6 days ago

Sarah Millican is a stand-up comedian from South Shields. Sarah...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Sarah Millican at Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sarah Millican events here. Staying the night in Shrewsbury? Find somewhere near Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn for this Sarah Millican show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Sarah Millican at Colchester Charter Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sarah Millican events here. Staying the night in Colchester? Find somewhere near Colchester's Charter Hall for this Sarah Millican show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Sarah Millican at Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sarah Millican events here. Staying the night in Porthcawl? Find somewhere near Porthcawl's Grand Pavilion for this Sarah Millican show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Kevin Bloody Wilson at Maidstone Hazlitt

Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Kevin Bloody Wilson will be performing 1 event in Maidstone on Monday 15th November 2021 at the Hazlitt.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Millican
stereoboard.com

Kevin Bloody Wilson at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Kevin Bloody Wilson is the stage name of Dennis Bryant, a comedian and singer-songwriter from Sydney. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Kevin Bloody Wilson events here. Staying the night in Southend? Find somewhere near Southend's Cliffs Pavilion for this Kevin Bloody...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Roger Daltrey at London Palladium

Roger Daltrey is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer from London, best known as the iconic lead singer of The Who. Roger Daltrey will be performing 1 event in London on Monday 15th November 2021 at the Palladium.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Wizkid To Play Free Ballot Only London O2 Forum Show Ahead Of 2021 Tour Dates

Wizkid has announced a ballot only London show. The Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats superstar will perform an exclusive free intimate gig for O2 Priority customers at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 24, ahead of his three sold out concerts at The O2. Head here to find out more. "It's...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes at Southampton Guildhall

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are a British hardcore band from London, consisting of former Gallows and Pure Love frontman Frank Carter, Dean Richardson, Memby Jago and Tom Mitchener. Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will be performing 1 event in Southampton on Monday 15th November 2021 at the Guildhall.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedian#South Shields
stereoboard.com

Russell Brand Extends 33 Tour Into Spring 2022

Russell Brand has extended his 33 Tour into spring 2022. The English comedian, author and actor, who is currently on the road with the same show, will kick off the new leg on January 20 in Dunstable and wrap it up in Stoke on May 25. Tickets go on general sale at 12pm tomorrow (November 17).
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Charlie Simpson To Support Fourth Solo LP 'Hope Is A Drug' With UK And Ireland Tour, Shares New Song

Charlie Simpson has confirmed UK and Ireland shows for March and April. The singer-songwriter will take his Hope Is A Drug Tour to Dublin, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Portsmouth, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Stoke, Norwich, Oxford, Brighton, Swansea and London, where he'll perform two nights at Lafayette. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 19.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Music Of Ennio Morricone To Be Celebrated At Dublin's 3Arena In November 2022

The music of the late film composer Ennio Morricone will be celebrated in Dublin next autumn with a show billed as The Official Concert Celebration. The production, which will be conducted by his son Andrea Morricone, will pay tribute to the Academy Award-winning works of the Italian legend at the 3Arena on November 26, 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on November 19.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Mos Def at London O2 Forum

Mos Def, also known as Yasiin Bey, is an American rapper and songwriter hailing from Brooklyn, New York City. Born in 1973, he is one of the most popular hip hop artists to come out of the ‘90s rap scene in the US, and also featured in the duo Black Star alongside Talib Kweli.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
stereoboard.com

Average White Band at Southampton O2 Guildhall

Average White Band is a Scottish funk/rhythm and blues outfit hailing from Dundee. Formed in 1972, the band currently consists of Cliff Lyons (Alto sax, keyboards, vocals), Rob Aries (keyboard, bass), Onnie McIntyre (guitar, vocals), Brent Carter (lead vocals), Alan Gorrie (lead vocals, bass, guitar), Rocky Bryant (drums) and Fred "Freddy V" Vigdor (tenor sax, keyboards, vocals).
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Glass Animals at Nottingham Rock City

Glass Animals are an English indie-rock band from Oxford, consisting of frontman Dave Bayley alongside Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer and Joe Seaward. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Glass Animals events here. Staying the night in Nottingham? Find somewhere near Nottingham's Rock...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Marillion at Edinburgh Usher Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Marillion events here. Staying the night in Edinburgh? Find somewhere near Edinburgh's Usher Hall for this Marillion show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Edinburgh Usher...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Average White Band at Birmingham Town Hall

Average White Band is a Scottish funk/rhythm and blues outfit hailing from Dundee. Formed in 1972, the band currently consists of Cliff Lyons (Alto sax, keyboards, vocals), Rob Aries (keyboard, bass), Onnie McIntyre (guitar, vocals), Brent Carter (lead vocals), Alan Gorrie (lead vocals, bass, guitar), Rocky Bryant (drums) and Fred "Freddy V" Vigdor (tenor sax, keyboards, vocals).
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Roger Daltrey at Brighton Centre

Roger Daltrey is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer from London, best known as the iconic lead singer of The Who. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Roger Daltrey events here. Staying the night in Brighton? Find somewhere near Brighton's Centre for...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Sunset Sons To Celebrate 'Very Rarely Say Die' With UK Tour In April

Sunset Sons have announced plans to tour the UK next spring. The trio will celebrate their 2016 debut LP, 'Very Rarely Say Die', with shows during April. Stops include Glasgow, Manchester, Sunderland, London, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Bristol, with tickets on general sale at 10am on November 17. They said:. "We...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Run The Jewels Share Never Look Back Video

Run The Jewels have unveiled a video for Never Look Back. The track features on the duo's 2020 album, 'RTJ4', while the Night Of The Living Dead-inspired clip was directed by filmmaker John Hillcoat and places El-P and Killer Mike inside George C. Romero's 1968 horror classic. There's also cameos...
BEAUTY & FASHION
stereoboard.com

Ateez Reschedule London SSE Arena Wembley Show To February

Ateez have rescheduled their postponed London show. The K-pop group will now take over the SSE Arena Wembley on February 15. Original tickets will be honoured, and the remainder are on sale. The concert is part of their The Fellowship: Map The Treasure Tour in support of their debut studio...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy