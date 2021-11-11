Sarah Millican at Northampton Royal and Derngate

The music of the late film composer Ennio Morricone will be celebrated in Dublin next autumn with a show billed as The Official Concert Celebration. The production, which will be conducted by his son Andrea Morricone, will pay tribute to the Academy Award-winning works of the Italian legend at the 3Arena on November 26, 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on November 19.

