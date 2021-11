Hexapolis is a Civilization-based, turn-based RPG game, where the player and the opponent start in the separate corners of the map. And then, they try to increase the level of their cities while conquering new ones, and defeating the enemy units, and finally capturing the enemy capital city to win the game. It is a game that relies on strategy and unit placement. The name is based on the movement tiles which are shaped like hexagons. The game has a story mode where you compete with the CPU in order to earn these story rewards which provide you with new units of that area and give you coins to upgrade them. If you are new to this game, we have compiled a guide of essential beginners guide that will come in handy as you progress through Hexapolis.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO