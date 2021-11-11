CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Daltrey at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Roger Daltrey is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer...

NME

The Who’s Roger Daltrey labels The Rolling Stones “a mediocre pub band”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has criticised The Rolling Stones, calling them “a mediocre pub band”. In a new interview with the Coda Collection, Daltrey reflected on The Who’s history, and was asked about their contemporaries, including the Stones and Led Zeppelin. When discussing the Stones, Daltrey first took the...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Roger Daltrey at London Palladium

Roger Daltrey is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer from London, best known as the iconic lead singer of The Who. Roger Daltrey will be performing 1 event in London on Monday 15th November 2021 at the Palladium.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Roger Daltrey: the internet is destroying humanity

Roger Daltrey has expressed his dismay at the way the internet is affecting our lives, claiming that it's destroying both our brains and the planet. The Who frontman was speaking with the Coda Collection, a video streaming service available via Amazon Prime that offers concerts, documentaries and more from artists including Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones.
INTERNET
Telegraph

Grow up, Roger Daltrey – ‘pub bands’ gave us Britain’s greatest rockers

It’s only rock ’n’ roll… but some people don’t like it. As the Rolling Stones continue their long No Filter tour of America, the veteran rockers have been receiving little jabs of criticism from their peers. First, Paul McCartney called the Stones a “blues covers band” and suggested that The Beatles’ musical net was “cast a bit wider than theirs”. And now The Who’s Roger Daltrey has described Mick Jagger and co as “a mediocre pub band”.
MUSIC
Person
Roger Daltrey
stereoboard.com

Ant Middleton at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Born in Portsmouth and raised in rural France, Middleton set his sights on a career in the armed forces and didn’t stop striving until he achieved his goal. He joined the Special Boat Service (SBS) in 2008 and spent 4 years there. The SBS is the UK’s naval special forces unit and the sister unit of the SAS.
U.K.
gratefulweb.com

The Who's Roger Daltrey Gives Exclusive Interview On The Coda Collection

The Who’s Roger Daltrey joins The Coda Collection today for a brand new career spanning conversation. The icon discusses feeling belittled as a singer, why he's “the number one hater of the internet,” drug use in the band and a heated encounter with Keith Moon after flushing amphetamines down the toilet, the band’s performance in NYC following 9/11, why Mick Jagger is the number one rock and roll performer, Jimi Hendrix “stealing” Pete Townshend’s stage act, his current relationship with Townshend & the possibility of The Who releasing new music and much more.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Amadou and Mariam at London Royal Festival Hall

Address: London Royal Festival Hall, Belvedere Road, London, SE1 8XX. The Royal Festival Hall is a live music and entertainment venue based on Belvedere Road in London. One of the capital's most popular destinations for watching a full live orchestra - the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia Orchestra and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment are all residents - it also offers up to 2,500 people the chance to watch concerts, stage plays, musicals, dances, and many other of the arts.
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Craig David To Headline Trentham Live In September

Craig David has been confirmed as a headliner for Trentham Live 2022. The Southampton R&B artist and producer will top the bill at the Trentham Estate in Stoke on September 3. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 19. David recently announced his new album, '22', which is...
MUSIC
#Actor
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebrag.com

Brass Against apologises after singer urinates on fan during live show

New York-based band Brass Against have apologised after its lead singer urinated on the face of a fan at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida. The wild event was captured on video and went viral across social media, shows Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista revealing to the crowd that she “gotta pee” and “can’t make it to the bathroom”.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES

