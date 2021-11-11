CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Sells $25M In Stock As Part Of 'Estate Planning'

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oC0Z8_0ctN9eFV00

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron has sold shares worth $25 million in the movie theatre chain under a pre-arranged trading plan.

What Happened: Aron sold 625,000 AMC Entertainment shares on Tuesday at an average price of $40.53, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A separate filing showed that Aron has received approval to sell 1.25 million AMC shares under the pre-arranged trading plan.

Aron took to Twitter to say that 62.5% of his annual pay is in AMC stock and not cash, and the sale was part of his estate planning. He added he will still own over two million shares in AMC following the stock sale.

Why It Matters: AMC Entertainment is seeing a strong recovery from the impact of the pandemic, when lockdowns forced the movie theatre chain to close its theatres. The company reopened 98% of its locations in March.

AMC Entertainment on Monday reported a narrower-than-expected loss, while revenue beat estimates.

Heavily shorted stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) stole the limelight earlier this year after a flurry of buying by retail investors on Reddit pushed up the price of these stocks and caused huge losses among short-sellers.

The company’s stock continues to see high interest from retail investors and has skyrocketed an impressive 1805% since the year began.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed 4.1% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $38.29 and further fell almost 2.5% in the after-hours session to $37.34.

Photo: Courtesy of Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Galaxy Digital CEO Expects It To Be Next Crypto Stock Listed In The US

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX:GLXY) founder and CEO Michael Novogratz announced that he expects the stock of his crypto merchant bank to land on a United States stock exchange in the first quarter of 2022. What Happened: Novogratz wrote in Monday's Galaxy Digital press release that the firm looks "forward...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

4 Pre-Merger SPACs to Buy That Are Poised to Soar

Ever since special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) first became popular last year, some have proven extremely lucrative. In the electric vehicle (EV) space, for example, Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) — which announced it would merge with Churchill Capital Corp IV back in February — has jumped from around $20 in April to nearly $45 as of Nov. 15. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) has been another lucrative SPAC for some investors. Back in September 2020, the company announced it would merge with Switchback Energy. From Sept. 28, 2020 to Dec. 21, 2020, the shares surged from $15.53 to above the $45 mark.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Benzinga

Gates Industrial, Gogoro Partner To Accelerate Sustainable Urban Transportation

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) and Gogoro announced an expanded exclusive partnership to accelerate sustainable urban transportation. As part of the renewed partnership, the parties co-developed FLO DRIVE, a vehicle drivetrain system based on Gates Carbon Drive that will be exclusively available to Powered By Gogoro Network (PBGN) vehicle makers through the Gogoro Development Kit (GDK).
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Meet OUTPRFRM, The Referee Of Investing Advice

Heading into the coronavirus pandemic, several trends among the retail investing public made the industry favorable for new entrants to come in and exploit. Founded in 2020, one of those firms was OUTPRFRM, the fintech that calls itself the independent referee of investing advice, making investing more approachable and simple.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Buys Another $11.2M In Robinhood On Tuesday — These Are Other Key Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Market Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) as the stock of the company that operates a marketplace for stocks, options, and cryptocurrency slipped lower. The popular money manager bought 331,820 shares — estimated to be worth $11.24 million — in Robinhood. Shares...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Stocks#Estate Planning#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Wikimedia
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Prefers Target Over Walmart Following Q3 Results

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is trading lower Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) fell after reporting better-than-expected financial results on Tuesday. What Happened: Target reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.83 per share. The company reported quarterly...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock?

Investors in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 17, 2021 $145.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
STOCKS
New York Post

Are stock ‘cultists’ pumping AMC shares?

AMC Theatres, the teetering movie-theater chain with a stock that trades like a FAANG, was supposed to skyrocket even further last week on a breakout quarter — igniting a “short squeeze” that would crush company naysayers. That was the word on social media and promoted by the stock’s ardent, cult-like...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Motley Fool

This Could Be AMC Entertainment's Riskiest Proposal Yet

AMC is making a cottage industry out of putting its investor's ideas into action. Not all will be helpful, but it shows the theater operator is willing to try anything to return to financial health. There's one idea AMC should just forget even though CEO Adam Aron says it's under...
MOVIES
MySanAntonio

AMC CEO Defends Selling Shares

AMC CEO Adam Aron has defended himself after selling about $25 million of his shares and sending the share price tumbling down. He tweeted Wednesday, "62.5% of my annual pay is AMC stock, not cash. I hadn’t sold even 1 AMC share in 6 years. I publicly said months ago and again Monday, now at age 67, it’s prudent to diversify assets for estate planning. I STILL HAVE WELL OVER 2 MILLION OWNED/GRANTED AMC SHARES. I believe in AMC."
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres CEO Sells $25M-Plus in Stock

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theatres, has disclosed a sale of 625,000 shares in parent AMC Entertainment Holdings to raise proceeds of $25.33 million. The sale was telegraphed to meme stock investors by Aron during an earnings call Monday following the release of AMC’s third quarter earnings. “Prudent estate planning suggests I should diversify my assets a bit,” Aron told shareholders, while warning that company “naysayers” would pounce on the sale, without noting he would retain “an enormous personal stake” in AMC Entertainment. Despite Aron’s note ahead of his stock sale, shares in AMC fell $1.60, or around 4.2 percent, to $36.69...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Fell Over 10% at the Open Today

AMC Entertainment's quarterly results were much improved over 2020's numbers, but that's the wrong comparison point. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), one of the largest movie theater operators in North America, fell nearly 11% in early trading on Nov. 9. An hour or so into the trading day the stock was still down by roughly 9%. The big news out of the company was third-quarter 2021 earnings, which it reported after the market closed on Nov. 8.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy