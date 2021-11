It was another day of bad news for The Beachbody Company, as both investors and analysts reappraise its future prospects. Shares of The Beachbody Company (NYSE:BODY), which provides fitness subscription services and sells fitness equipment and wellness products, were lower by as much as 16.5% in morning trading on Nov. 17. However, today's drop needs to be put into a larger context, given that the stock has now lost about a third of its value in just the last two days. This all relates to its after-the-close earnings release on Nov. 15.

STOCKS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO