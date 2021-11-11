CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Scammers Are Using Gmail To Carry Out A New Phishing Scam

By Jack Turner
tech.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhishing scammers are getting a bit more resourceful when it comes to planning attacks, claims a report from cybersecurity provider, Barracuda. Some attackers are now orchestrating preliminary, low-threat attacks first, to try and check how responsive the victim is likely to be to a full phishing attempt. These first...

tech.co

Comments / 0

Related
University Daily

Students at higher risks for phishing, card cracking scams

With the 2022-2023 FAFSA application open and students looking for scholarships to pay for tuition, it can be easy to find a scholarship or easy money that might sound too good to be true. Chief Information Security Officer at Texas Tech Jeff Barrington said phishing pertains to emails where someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIFR

Impostors “phish” for Veterans in new scam

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anticipate potential fraud this Veteran’s Day. Officials warn military personnel and family to watch for crooks via telephone and email. “The goal is to get access to the benefits the government provides to the veteran’s accounts,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. Scammers say some vets qualify for money from “secret” government programs, cash upfront for higher disability or pension payments later or charge for access to military records.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Emails#Phishing Attacks#Phishing Scams#Email Accounts#Gmail
tweaklibrary.com

Gmail and Outlook Under New Email Threat

Gmail and outlook users are targeted by a new security threat which cons users by redirecting them to cybercriminals. In view of experts, this security threat targets customers by sending them luring malicious emails in which customers get hacked. As per Express UK and Techtimes, in this new threat, customers...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

Scammers Are Using Google Ads to Steal Cryptocurrency

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digitial Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GreenwichTime

Scammers Make Off With $500,000 in Phished Crypto

Scammers netted about $500,000 in cryptocurrency in a new type of phishing campaign, according to Check Point Research. Instead of using phony emails to lure in unsuspecting individuals, the scammers bought Google Adas placements and used them to advertise fake websites meant to look like well-known wallets such as Phantom App and Meta Mask.
PUBLIC SAFETY
West Side Journal

Better Business Bureau Tip: Phishing Scams

It’s more important than ever, for people to be aware of phishing scams. These can come in the form of prize offers, threatened punishments, or even an e-mail or text message. The sender usually relies on a victim’s curiosity, try and get them to click, or download something dangerous. Other phishing formats may not have any links to click, but rather a phone call to inquire about an account or subscription. Any unexpected communications asking for personal information or telling you to download an attachment is red flag. Many of these messages are from imposters pretending to be trustworthy businesses and organizations. They are “phishing” for Social Security or Social Insurance number, banking information, passwords, credit card information, or other personal details for use in identity theft. Don’t fall for the bait!
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
soyacincau.com

Crypto scammers stole over USD500,000 using Google Ads and phishing websites

If you’ve been around the cryptocurrency sphere for awhile now, you might’ve heard of the Solana SOL token. It’s value has been on the rise recently, with the SOL token having climbed over 15,000% in this year alone. This means that more and more people are looking at getting into Solana. However, this has also led to it being used in many a phishing scam.
PUBLIC SAFETY
leader-call.com

Scammers preying on men using dating site

The Laurel Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that’s targeted local men who used a dating website. On Friday, the LPD began to receive complaints regarding a series of phone scams, Chief Tommy Cox said in a press release. The complainants, all of whom were men, advised that they began conversing with an individual they believed to be a woman through the use of the dating website OkCupid.
LAUREL, MS
fox35orlando.com

UCF Police warn of phishing scam texts targeting students, staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are warning of a scam that is targeting students and staff members of the University of Central Florida (UCF). The UCF Police Department is spreading the word about the scam. One example they showed was a text that came in claiming to be from UCF President Alexander Cartwright. It asks potential victims to buy gift cards. However, investigators said that this is a phishing scam and that no one should on any links in the text.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

FBI Email System Hit by Fake Email Hack That Messaged Thousands

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement over the weekend acknowledging that hackers managed to infiltrate the bureau's email servers and send out tens of thousands of spam emails. The emails claimed to be official and were sent out from a compromised FBI-run online portal using a legitimate FBI email address ending in @ic.fbi.gov. However, the bureau claims that the hackers were unable to access any personal information or other identifiable data.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Android Authority

How to sign out of Gmail on your phone or computer

Can you remember the last time you signed out of your Gmail account? Google asks you to periodically confirm your password for security purposes, but the chances are you haven’t needed to actually sign out in quite a while. But if, for example, you’re using someone else’s device to read...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

World Cup phishing scams spotted a year ahead of the event

The FIFA World Cup is still more than a year away, but that's not stopping cybercriminals from trying to use the hype surrounding the event to scam people. Researchers for Kaspersky said Friday that between Aug. 15 and Oct. 15 of this year, they detected 11,000 phishing emails mainly containing scam invites to bid on contracts to supply goods or services for the World Cup. According to the researchers, this is a new tactic that's not typical of sports-related fraud.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KWQC

City of Moline confirms it was victim of phishing scam in December

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline this week confirmed it was the victim of a phishing scam. The incident happened in December and was discovered in January when the actual vendor reported it had not received payment, Tory Brecht, communications coordinator for the city, said. “Upon that discovery,...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy