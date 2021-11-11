Scammers Are Using Gmail To Carry Out A New Phishing Scam

It’s more important than ever, for people to be aware of phishing scams. These can come in the form of prize offers, threatened punishments, or even an e-mail or text message. The sender usually relies on a victim’s curiosity, try and get them to click, or download something dangerous. Other phishing formats may not have any links to click, but rather a phone call to inquire about an account or subscription. Any unexpected communications asking for personal information or telling you to download an attachment is red flag. Many of these messages are from imposters pretending to be trustworthy businesses and organizations. They are “phishing” for Social Security or Social Insurance number, banking information, passwords, credit card information, or other personal details for use in identity theft. Don’t fall for the bait!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO