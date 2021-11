An attorney for Georgia starting linebacker Adam Anderson, who is accused of raping a woman, has requested reconsideration of Anderson's indefinite suspension from the team. In a letter sent to the school's senior deputy director of athletics, Darrice Griffin, Anderson's lawyer, Steve Sadow, argued that since there has been no determination of "the legitimacy of the alleged sexual misconduct violation," Anderson should not be suspended.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO