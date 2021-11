Alison Riske will be up against Jaqueline Cristian in the Final of the 2021 Linz Open. Riske is ranked 73rd in the world while Cristian is the World No.100. American 8th seed Alison Riske has been flawless all week. She is yet to drop a set and defeated Mona Barthel and Alize Cornet in the initial rounds. She then stormed past Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinal before beating 3rd seed Danielle Collins in the last 4. Before the tournament, Riske wasn’t in the best of form and struggled in the opening rounds of tournaments.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO