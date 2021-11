EASTON, Pa. (CBS) – A school bus ran off the road and crashed into a creek in Easton on Monday morning. Parents and children say they are still on edge and want answers after the crash sent several students to the hospital. A student tells CBS3 he’s grateful to have survived after his school bus plunged 15 feet into this creek. “I was definitely really scared because I almost died,” 12-year-old student Jayden Melendez said. “Everyone was scared then a kid opened the emergency exit and we all started running out.” The crash happened near the 500 block of Bushkill Drive, just after...

EASTON, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO