There was a lot of confusion as people walked into The Bar Fly on Friday night. I wish I could say I wasn’t confused or in disbelief like everyone else but I was. It was my first time in this smaller room that sits on the ground floor of The Skyway Theatre and I don’t think I realized just how small it was. Okay, we aren’t talking super tiny or anything but, for a band like Baroness, this was ridiculously small and it was a bit shocking if I’m being quite frank. Yes, yes, I know that the tour was advertised as being in super intimate clubs but this was beyond intimate. Disbelief throughout the sold-out crowd (which probably wasn’t more than 100 people) quickly shifted to anticipation which instantly changed to excitement as the one and only Baroness took the stage.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO