LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A moving company not licensed to operate in California is now under criminal investigation after dozens of customers inadvertently hired the company to take their belongings cross-country, only to find out their items may be in storage and could be auctioned off. What was supposed to be a new chapter in their lives turned into a never-ending nightmare for families who lost furniture, clothing and sentimental belongings that can never be replaced. In April, Maribel Moses and her boyfriend were looking for a moving company to relocate them from Los Angeles to Vermont, where Moses was starting law...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO