News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard weighed in on Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) ahead of results next week. The analyst expects the company to guide 2022 net income 4% below the Street. Dillard said their latest round of checks shows a strong end market, however, input cost inflation is sapping near-term equipment demand. Further, the firm's supply chain and strike/labor cost impact work suggests 2022 consensus margins numbers are high.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO