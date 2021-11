CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Red Line expansion is closer to reality, thanks to Congress’ new massive infrastructure bill. CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, residents hope it’ll help local businesses bring in more traffic and give commuters a shorter ride to where they need to go. Ledall Edwards’ store has sold a wide variety of clothes since 1974 when Edwards Fashions was started by his father. “Full haberdashery, including overcoats.” What was the street like back in 1974? Busy with people shopping from store to store. “Bustling. A lot of pedestrian traffic. A lot of store fronts. It was great.” Today, though Edwards is still here,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO