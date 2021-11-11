Wreaths laid on Poppies to Paddington memorial train

Boris Johnson has hailed the "incredible bravery" of a taxi driver caught up in the terrorist bombing outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.The prime minister was speaking to reporters while on a visit to a medical centre in London on Monday, some 24 hours after one man died and a second was injured following the blast on Remembrance Sunday.Mr Johnson said he could not comment on specific details because the investigation is ongoing but praised the taxi driver, who has been named locally as David Perry."It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO