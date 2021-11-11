CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Wreaths laid on Poppies to Paddington memorial train

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoppy wreaths from south-west England have been laid on a memorial train to mark Remembrance Day. The Poppies to Paddington event, organised by The Veterans Charity and Great Western Railway, started in 2020 as memorial services had to...

www.bbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Memorial#Poppies#Memorial Services#Paddington#Poppy#The Veterans Charity#Great Western Railway#Bbc News South West
BBC

Gay minister: 'I was asked to leave my church when I came out'

A minister has described how he was asked to leave his church after he came out as gay. The Reverend Andy Fitchet said the congregation of his Baptist church told him he could no longer be minister due to his sexuality. He now runs "inclusive" church services in Andover, Hampshire,...
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas. According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members...
U.K.
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
