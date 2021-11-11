Dinner at Cafe X2O

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
“Serving up traditional, homestyle food, Red Truck Cafe is the go-to spot for a comfortable meal…” Red Truck Cafe has a heavy southern influence on food that takes you right back home. The tables are clean and stocked with all the necessities needed for a breakfast experience with quick service...
Known for a dynamic mix of comfort food and drool-worthy cakes, Icebox Cafe has been a Miami Beach fixture since 1998. It’s even garnered the attention of Oprah, who once raved about the Bomb, a cheesecake and chocolate lover’s delight. The restaurant’s name originates from the idea that if food isn’t fresh, it’s not on the menu. Only items that are kept in a traditional icebox make it out to diners. Good news for Lauderdale locals: Its Hallandale Beach location in the city’s arts and entertainment district is an easy drive.
Fairfax can be a lot, and sometimes you need a little moment to yourself with a coffee and your thoughts. Mensch Café and Bakery is exactly that kind of refuge where you’ll find a delicious combination of French/Kosher baked goods like flakey croissants with lox and schmear or the glossiest selection of challah you’ll find in town. This place also serves a wonderful shakshuka with a side of that very challah. The sauce comes out a dark crimson red with a subtle smokiness and acidic kick to it while the eggs are wedged between plenty of onions, bell peppers, and a very healthy serving of fresh parsley to bring some peppery freshness. You can add feta if you’re looking for something a little more savory, or simply enjoy it as is with a side of olives and Israeli salad.
Ourien Chicken & Cafe on Beamish Street in Campsie offers up a wide Korean menu with Korean fried chicken, stews, pancakes and all of your Korean favourites in a simple setting with friendly service. It's a Friday night and I'm fighting traffic getting across Sydney. Monica calls while I am...
Despite living here for four years, I’ve recently come to the realization that whenever I decide to be luxurious and order from a restaurant in town, the options I consider are usually limited to the same four establishments. But that is because I adore these four establishments. So, choosing a restaurant to profile for this piece was a no-brainer.
One of its four U.S. locations and its sole California shop, this Tel Aviv-based chain has excellent brunch options that include an entire menu section devoted to shakshuka. The standard version comes as a silky smooth tomato sauce with two poached eggs and a side of nutty tahini and labneh. The original is always great, but sometimes we like to upgrade to the Med Shak with feta and roasted eggplant, or the Sinia Shak with tender beef kabob if we’re craving something heartier first thing. The great range of options make this an easy option for when we’re on the hunt for a casual brunch, but we also have a soft stop for their za’atar crusted pita bread.
CARMEL– The next best thing to being in Hawaii, besides the weather, is just a drive away! Sherman shows us the Manele Cafe where you can get all the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands right in Carmel. It’s a new, unique Hawaiian concept serving breakfast and lunch inspired by the...
If you want a coffee and a roll that you can feel really, really good about then this one's for you. Heart Cafe at Bondi Beach is the social enterprise eatery by the Wayside Chapel, a centre and outreach program operating since 1964. Through Heart Cafe, the Chapel runs the...
We have arrived at the point in the semester where the days seem longer even though they are actually shorter. The cold, grey skies and familiar sidewalks are beginning to feel mundane. These early indicators of winter make me do things like spend way too much time and money in cafes.
With Thanksgiving almost here, you’re either in full panic mode about hosting this year’s get-together or you’ve done it a dozen times so you’ve got things pretty much figured out. Whatever the case, have you given any thought to the drinks you’ll be serving with your feast? Because you absolutely need the best wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner or you aren’t doing Turkey Day right.
Rather than heading out to the local supermarket to buy a cheap case of beer and one or two bottles of wine, grab a few of these vinos that will pair well with your...
The Peet's Coffee Holiday Menu is being launched by the brand to provide patrons with a way to enjoy some of the best flavors of the season in an easy way. The menu includes the Dark Roast Holiday Blend, Holiday Spice Latte, Mint Matcha Latte and The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, which are all crafted with high-quality ingredients. The menu is being launched at participating locations through January 4, 2022 or while supplies last.
A new Star City eatery and bakery combines two long-time Morgantown favorites. Maybe you’re already familiar with the quaint little cafe on the banks of Dunkard Creek just over the Pennsylvania border in Mt. Morris that’s known for its salt-rising bread—Rising Creek Bakery and Cafe. If you’ve been there, you know why it’s worth loving. If you haven’t, there’s no time like the present—especially since the owners of the bakery, Hillary and Kristin Clovis, have teamed up with former Tutto Gelato owner Sarah Straface to open Rising Creek 2 Tutto Gelato right here in Morgantown.
WAUKESHA — The new Mexican-inspired eatery, Catrina Cafe, at 118 W. Broadway has a tentative opening date set for Nov. 22. Co-owner Liliana Farias said she recently hung outdoor signage featuring the business’ name and it is getting close to opening, aiming for the end of the month. Renovations inside the business are ongoing.
I’ve always enjoyed breakfast at the Parkway Cafe. On a recent visit, while sitting on the sunny patio, I pushed past my natural inclination toward omelets, blueberry pancakes, and hot biscuits with gravy, and warmed up instead with a platter of chile rellenos. The Parkway version starts with two roasted Anaheim peppers stuffed with white cheese and batter-fried. Since it was only a few short weeks until the holiday, I enjoyed them “Christmas-style” covered with half green chile and half red chile sauces. This substantial comfort meal includes beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, and sour cream.
The restaurateurs behind Canon in East Sac are set to open a French cafe and wine bar called Franquette in West Sacramento’s Bridge District within the next few weeks. One of the partners, chef Brad Cecchi, said the restaurant will offer contemporary, casual French food and a French-inspired wine list that includes “esoteric” wines not typically found in a restaurant, “not just Bordeaux and Burgundies.”
Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their outdoor parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area’s Fave comedians.Sergio Gonzalez, Mike Evans Jr., Matt Gubser, Drea Meyers.
Please join us for New Bedford Science Café, Tues., 11/9, 6–8 p.m., at The Vault Music Hall & Pub, 791 Purchase St., New BedfordOpen to everyone. Free, save for the beer!. Our guest Michael Metzler, former president/CEO of St. Anne’s Hospital, will discuss “Inside American Heath Care; A Call for Change.”
Comments / 0