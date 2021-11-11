Dinner at Cafe X2O

Fairfax can be a lot, and sometimes you need a little moment to yourself with a coffee and your thoughts. Mensch Café and Bakery is exactly that kind of refuge where you’ll find a delicious combination of French/Kosher baked goods like flakey croissants with lox and schmear or the glossiest selection of challah you’ll find in town. This place also serves a wonderful shakshuka with a side of that very challah. The sauce comes out a dark crimson red with a subtle smokiness and acidic kick to it while the eggs are wedged between plenty of onions, bell peppers, and a very healthy serving of fresh parsley to bring some peppery freshness. You can add feta if you’re looking for something a little more savory, or simply enjoy it as is with a side of olives and Israeli salad.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO