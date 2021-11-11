KeyBanc Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Sector Weight

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $190.00 (from $208.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading WHR to UP from SP as market share losses continue in North America, margins look set to weaken in 4Q with further pressures coming in FY’22, and industry volume growth is likely to subside, all marking a likely peak in EPS despite more optimistic LT targets from mgmt. We lower our PT to $190 from $208 based on 9x our lower FY’22 EPS est. down from 10x prior as we account for an expectation of continued earnings normalization beyond FY’22."

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO