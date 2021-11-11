CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KeyBanc Downgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Eric Gonzalez downgraded Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades Choice Hotels (CHH) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten downgraded Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Northcoast Research Downgrades Shake Shack (SHAK) to Neutral

Northcoast Research analyst Jim Sanderson downgraded Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades TPI Composites (TPIC) to Sell

UBS analyst Jon Windham downgraded TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $20.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Laurent Vasilescu downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) to Underperform

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $190.00 (from $208.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading WHR to UP from SP as market share losses continue in North America, margins look set to weaken in 4Q with further pressures coming in FY’22, and industry volume growth is likely to subside, all marking a likely peak in EPS despite more optimistic LT targets from mgmt. We lower our PT to $190 from $208 based on 9x our lower FY’22 EPS est. down from 10x prior as we account for an expectation of continued earnings normalization beyond FY’22."
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Downgrades AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Underperform

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter downgraded AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Upgrades to Boeing (BA) Stock to Overweight as Risk-Reward Skews Positive

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers upgraded Boeing (NYSE: BA) to Overweight from Equal Weight as he believes the risk/reward balance ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Downgrades JELD-WEN (JELD) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Truman Patterson downgraded JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) from Outperform to Peerperform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on JELD-WEN click here. For more ratings news on JELD-WEN click here. Shares of JELD-WEN closed at $27.37 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Stephens Downgrades PROG Holdings (PRG) to Equal Weight

Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

According to Williams Capital, the prior rating for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was changed from Sell to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, On Holding's EPS was $0.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.61. For APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA), Scotiabank upgraded the...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades MGE Energy (MGEE) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd downgraded MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Neutral

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne upgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $6.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Reiterates Outperform on Walmart (WMT) After Earnings

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated an Outperform rating and $170.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE: WMT) after F3Q22 sales ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) Beats on Revenue/SG&A Leverage - KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress reiterated an Overweight rating and $115.00 price target on Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Downgrades TripAdvisor (TRIP) to Underweight

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivana downgraded TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Overweight to Underweight with a price target of $30.00 (from $49.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on TripAdvisor click here. For more ratings news on TripAdvisor click here. Shares of TripAdvisor closed at $32.97 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Lifestance Health Group (LFST) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded Lifestance Health Group (NASDAQ: LFST) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $12.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
