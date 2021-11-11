Meghan wears striking red gown to Salute to Freedom gala

The Duchess of Sussex might be embroiled in a legal battle , but you never would have known had you seen her at Wednesday’s Salute to Freedom gala at New York’s Intrepid Museum.

For the event, held to honour members of the military, Meghan Markle wore a bold scarlet gown by Carolina Herrera that featured a plunging neckline, a full skirt, and a leg slit.

Meghan paired the gown with a pair of red stilettos, diamond earrings, and, to match her husband, Prince Harry, a poppy, worn in honour of Remembrance Day.

The duchess is renowned for her sartorial prowess, having made numerous appearances in recent months while clad in designer garb.

In September, Meghan wore a white T-shirt dress with silver embellishments for the Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park.

The mini dress was designed by Valentino.

The event follows a speech delivered by Meghan during an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, where she participated in a conversation called: “Minding the Gap” with Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments, about the ways that women can reach economic and professional parity.

During the event, Meghan spoke about mental health and argued that tabloids should “come with a warning label like cigarettes do”.

Speaking directly to Andrew Ross Sorkin, editor at large and founder of DealBook The New York Times, she explained:

“I would urge you not to read tabloids, because I don’t think that that’s healthy for anyone.”

She continued: “This clickbait culture has made it so that something that is salacious is more interesting and gets more pick up and can be monetised, so that ends up being the thing that feeds the entire environment of the media.”