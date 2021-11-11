CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Meghan wears striking red gown to Salute to Freedom gala

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKfdY_0ctN504y00

The Duchess of Sussex might be embroiled in a legal battle , but you never would have known had you seen her at Wednesday’s Salute to Freedom gala at New York’s Intrepid Museum.

For the event, held to honour members of the military, Meghan Markle wore a bold scarlet gown by Carolina Herrera that featured a plunging neckline, a full skirt, and a leg slit.

Meghan paired the gown with a pair of red stilettos, diamond earrings, and, to match her husband, Prince Harry, a poppy, worn in honour of Remembrance Day.

The duchess is renowned for her sartorial prowess, having made numerous appearances in recent months while clad in designer garb.

In September, Meghan wore a white T-shirt dress with silver embellishments for the Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park.

The mini dress was designed by Valentino.

The event follows a speech delivered by Meghan during an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday, where she participated in a conversation called: “Minding the Gap” with Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments, about the ways that women can reach economic and professional parity.

During the event, Meghan spoke about mental health and argued that tabloids should “come with a warning label like cigarettes do”.

Speaking directly to Andrew Ross Sorkin, editor at large and founder of DealBook The New York Times, she explained:

“I would urge you not to read tabloids, because I don’t think that that’s healthy for anyone.”

She continued: “This clickbait culture has made it so that something that is salacious is more interesting and gets more pick up and can be monetised, so that ends up being the thing that feeds the entire environment of the media.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica. Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Meghan Markle Looks Breathtaking in a Red Sleeveless Gown in New York

Red is Meghan Markle's color. She's shown us time and again that the fiery hue suits her well, whether with an elegant cape dress by Safiyaa for a royal red carpet, or a more casual and modern suit for a visit to NYC. On November 10, she nailed another crimson look: a plunging sleeveless gown by Carolina Herrera with a daring leg slit. Paired with matching slingback heels, a few bracelets, and an elegant updo, she was a total show-stopper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet in a Stunning Scarlet Gown

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are back on the red carpet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City on Wednesday. The event, which also featured high profile attendees such as Jon Bon Jovi, honors military veterans for the service and took place at the Intrepid Museum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mellody Hobson
Person
Carolina Herrera
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Footwear News

Ciara Dazzles Sparkles in a Studded Chocolate Dress With Pointy Caramel Louboutin Pumps at ACE Awards

Ciara was just one of the famous faces that stepped out to attend the Accessories Council awards Tuesday evening. Held at Cipriani 42nd St. in NYC, the “Goodies” hitmaker showed off a nude head-to-toe outfit for the fashionable event. Ciara dressed in a sparkling milk chocolate brown number courtesy of designer LaQuan Smith, whom she presented the ACE Hero Award last night. The tonal gown from Smith’s spring ’22 collection features allover glittering studs with a high neck, long sleeves and thigh-high slit. The “Level Up” singer — who launched her own line called LITA by Ciara, last summer — styled the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Issa Rae Makes an Elegant Arrival in Cutout Dress With Ostrich Feathers & Gold Sandals for ‘Insecure’ Premiere

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is coming to an end in its fifth season, and the HBO series kicked things off with its premiere on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Rae wowed in a caramel-colored dress with matching ostrich feather trim along the sleeves and hem. The dress was fresh off the runway from London fashion house Rokh’s spring 2022 collection. The form-fitting dress featured a daring crisscross design on the bust. Accessories were kept minimal as the actress opted for large rhinestone drop earrings. The director wore metallic ankle-strap sandals with a cutout detail on the heels. The gold heels were a modest 3 inches for comfort. Rae’s typical red carpet style is ultra-glamorous and includes a little sparkle. The entertainer’s choice for heels are usually Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo or Schutz. Get glam and slip into a pair of gold metallic sandals for fall. Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard-Embossed Leather Sandals, $118 Buy Now: A New Day Women’s Gillie Heels, $28 Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Ankle Strap Sandal, $100
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Gown#Salute#British Royal Family#Ariel Investments
AceShowbiz

Paris Hilton Rocks White Gown at 2021 LACMA Gala Ahead of Wedding

Less than a week away from tying the knot with fiance Carter Reum, the 'Cooking with Paris' star comes to the event wearing what looked a lot like a custom made wedding dress. AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is practising looking like a bride ahead of her Thursday, November 11 wedding day - she rocked a white tulle gown to a fancy Los Angeles event on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Serena Williams Does Modern Glam in Feather Gloves & Velvet Gown at LACMA Gala

Serena Williams brought major glamour in a bold gown to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The tennis star hit the red carpet with husband Alexis Ohanian in a Gucci gown. The mixed-texture piece featured a black strapless bodice covered in rosettes and sequins, as well as a long black velvet skirt cinched with a silky waist sash. Williams’ look was amplified with drama from two sheer gloves, both covered in black sequins and accessorized with voluminous black feathers. Her look was complete with dazzling drop earrings and a black silk choker, which featured a large pink...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Storm Reid Pops in Orange Pumps & Black Lace Ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Meghan Markle Is Serving Bombshell in This Bright Red Carolina Herrera Gown

At the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala on November 10 in New York City, Meghan Markle wore a red gown that makes us very excited for holiday-party style. The red gown, by Carolina Herrera, has a deep V-neck and full skirt with a slit. The Duchess of Sussex styled the stunning and sexy dress with silver bracelets, silver earrings, and dark red slingback heels. Markle wore her hair in a sleek high bun and for makeup did a nude pink lip, rosy red cheeks to match the dress, and a subtle smoky eye. Markle's husband, Prince Harry, was also in attendance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Taking Notes on How to Make a Royal Entrance From Meghan Markle at the Freedom Gala

Prince Harry may be presenting the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards tonight, but Meghan Markle is the one who stole the spotlight. We love a train moment, and the Duchess of Sussex just served us in New York. The 40-year-old mother of two dazzled in a stunning halterneck gown at the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala. The fiery red dress moved beautifully as Meghan graced the red carpet with her husband, on their way to meet with Valor Award recipients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Life and Style Weekly

Meghan Markle Shines in a Stunning Red Gown in Her First Red Carpet Since Leaving the Royal Family

Meghan Markle used to get to wear gorgeous formalwear on a more frequent basis as a working member of the British Royal Family. The former Suits actress hit her first red carpet since she and Prince Harry stepped down from their jobs with “The Firm” in March 2020 and dressed in a gown that was far more Hollywood than that of former British nobility.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

335K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy