Brushfire scorches landscape in Bramwell area

BRAMWELL — Firefighters were dispatched Wednesday afternoon when a brushfire was reported in the forests around the Coopers area of Bramwell.

The Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched along with members of the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department, Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and the West Virginia Forestry Service to the Coopers area along Route 120.

Fires could be seen burning from a roadside ditch and along underbrush going up the mountainside. Firefighters climbed up the steep embankment and used rakes and other tools to contain the flames as well as hoses supplied by a tanker truck.

Climbing down from the mountain after the fire was largely contained, Lt. David Burkett with the Bramwell fire department said that the flames came within 25 yards of a home. There were no injuries and structures in the area were not damaged. About a dozen people worked at the scene.

Burkett said that a cigarette thrown and into a roadside ditch and fanned by wind could have started the fire in the dry conditions.

Burkett later estimated that the brushfire burned about 2.5 acres.

Route 120 was closed while firefighters were on the scene. The road was reopened about 3:43 p.m.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com