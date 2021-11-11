CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US, China Surprise Climate Summit With Joint Declaration

atlanticcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - The United States and China surprised the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Wednesday with a joint declaration to take action to limit global warming over the next decade. The declaration came as delegates entered the final hours of negotiations to agree on a final text at...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalist visas

The United States and China have agreed to ease restrictions on journalist visas shortly after a long-awaited virtual summit between its two leaders, with Beijing on Wednesday calling the move a "hard-won" achievement. Washington regularly denounces the deterioration in China's treatment of US media members, and has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil that have been accused of being Beijing's propaganda organs. In 2020, Beijing expelled Americans working for several major newspapers such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal as tensions soared between the two countries. But in the wake of a virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, officials from both countries said they had agreed to allow new journalist visas to be issued.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
John Kerry
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Chinese#U N Climate Summit
Washington Post

The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Xi and Biden are meeting. There's a lot at stake for their economies

London (CNN Business) — Managing America's relationship with its biggest economic frenemy is one of US President Joe Biden's toughest challenges. So when he holds a virtual summit with President Xi Jinping later on Monday, issues like supply chains, subsidies and tariffs, a pullback in China's vast property sector and the global energy crunch could feature prominently in discussions.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
arcamax.com

Surprise US-China climate deal breaks through superpower standoff

China and the U.S. vowed to work together to slow global warming, issuing a surprise joint statement Wednesday that injects new momentum into the last days of global climate negotiations. The deal also marks a rare moment of cooperation between superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry and who seemed at odds for most of the two-week talks in Glasgow, Scotland.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Idea of US 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Olympics resurfaces

The idea of a "diplomatic boycott" by the United States of the winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February -- to protest human rights violations by China -- is gaining traction among some lawmakers in Washington.  Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that a diplomatic boycott would be the "correct call" for the United States in Beijing. 
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy