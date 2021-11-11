Malaysia opposition MPs urge review of 5G plan after Reuters report

Australia on Wednesday announced measures to ring-fence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against "national security risks" from China and others. Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a list of 63 "critical technologies" to be promoted and protected at an online forum in Sydney -- a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts. The list includes 5G communications, quantum technologies -- which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles -- artificial intelligence, advanced magnets, 3D printing, drones and vaccines. The measures aim to "balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks", Morrison told a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

