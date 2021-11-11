CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Malaysia opposition MPs urge review of 5G plan after Reuters report

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Two Malaysian opposition lawmakers on Thursday called on the government to review plans for a state-owned 5G network, after Reuters reported a negotiations deadlock between telecom firms and the state agency handling the network’s deployment. According to the report https://www.reuters.com/article/malaysia-5g/exclusive-no-takers-for-malaysias-5g-plan-as-major-telcos-balk-over-pricing-transparency-idUSL4N2RU1OO on Wednesday, none of Malaysia’s...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Top US trade officials visit Japan, agree to start tariff talks

Japanese and US officials held top-level trade talks in Tokyo on Monday after Washington said it was ready to discuss reducing steel and aluminium tariffs imposed under former president Donald Trump. Washington said Friday it was ready to discuss reducing the tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium that were imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on several economies, including the European Union and Japan.
FOREIGN POLICY
soyacincau.com

Celcom conducts Malaysia’s first Voice over 5G new Radio trial call

Celcom announced it has achieved a significant milestone by initiating Malaysia’s first Voice-over 5G New Radio (VoNR) trial call. It was conducted as part of the 5G Demonstration Project and innovation trial in Langkawi to validate its end-to-end 5G voice call capability and 5G data session in parallel over a 5G Standalone (SA) network.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fahmi Fadzil
soyacincau.com

Apparently, Malaysia’s first 5G network is launching tomorrow (10 Nov)

[ UPDATE 10/11/2021 14:00 ] DNB has completed the world’s first 5G MOCN trial with more than two telcos and targets to go live with 500 5G sites by the end of 2021. Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has told reporters that his ministry will be launching Malaysia’s first 5G network tomorrow with the aim to provide faster internet for Malaysians. He said this while presenting Deepavali Rumah Prihatin aid to about 200 families at Rumah Prihatin @ Grand Seasons.
TECHNOLOGY
theedgemarkets.com

Unlocking 5G connectivity in Malaysia

Malaysians are prime digital adopters. In the past year, the country saw the largest increase in mobile data consumption among all Asean countries, according to insights from OpenSignal. In just one month, consumption went up by 14.6% in March 2020, which then throttled to 30.7% the following month. The growing...
TECHNOLOGY
101 WIXX

Malaysia’s GDP likely contracted in Q3 on renewed COVID-19 curbs – Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Malaysia’s battered economy likely slipped back into contraction in the third quarter as coronavirus-induced restrictions brought economic activity to a near-standstill, a Reuters poll found. After bouncing back from its worst recession in more than two decades in the second quarter, the Southeast Asian economy shrank 1.3%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#5g#Mps#Kuala Lumpur#Malaysian#Digital Nasional Berhad#Dnb#Southeast Asian
Middletown Press

Indonesia, Malaysia leaders urge end to Myanmar violence

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia on Wednesday urged military-ruled Myanmar to resolve its internal conflict and help stem the flow of Rohingya refugees fleeing to Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on an official visit to Indonesia, expressed concern about “the emergency situation" in...
ASIA
soyacincau.com

Poco M4 Pro 5G Malaysia! | ICYMI #578

If you are looking for a pair of wireless earphones, you will be happy to know that the AirPods Pro will be going on sale during 11.11 and you can get it at an affordable price tag. In other news, the Poco M4 Pro 5G and the Huawei Nova 9 has officially arrived here in Malaysia.
TECHNOLOGY
soyacincau.com

DNB: Reuters’ report inaccurate, has yet to start 5G negotiations with telcos

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) said it has not begun formal negotiations with local telecommunications firms for access to Malaysia’s 5G network as the applicable reference access offer (RAO) was not finalised. In a statement today, DNB described as inaccurate a Reuters news report yesterday alleging that no major telco has...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Malaysia
basketballinsiders.com

BK8 Review Malaysia 2021 – Odds, Markets & Promotions Reviewed

Sports betting has long been popular in countries across East and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia. It’s only in recent years, however, that technological developments have allowed an explosion in the number of online sportsbooks serving punters in these countries. BK8 Malaysia is one of the most famous and successful examples.
GAMBLING
Light Reading

Malaysia national 5G network: Harder than it looks

The single national network is an attractive concept but inevitably brings a whole new set of problems; just ask anyone involved in Australia's NBN. It's no surprise then that Malaysia's national 5G network is embroiled in yet another flap. The Malaysian SWN, or single wholesale network, is notable for two...
RETAIL
AFP

Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

Australia on Wednesday announced measures to ring-fence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against "national security risks" from China and others. Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a list of 63 "critical technologies" to be promoted and protected at an online forum in Sydney -- a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts. The list includes 5G communications, quantum technologies -- which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles -- artificial intelligence, advanced magnets, 3D printing, drones and vaccines. The measures aim to "balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks", Morrison told a forum hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
CHINA
wkzo.com

Thai lawmakers reject bill aimed at weakening military’s political role

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s legislature shot down on Wednesday a draft bill aimed at strengthening democracy, in which its backers sought to scrap or overhaul of key institutions they said had been hijacked by the military elite. A joint session of the lower house of parliament and the Senate voted...
POLITICS
wkzo.com

U.S., Japan to rebuild trade ties with new forum, meetings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Japan announced on Wednesday a new trade partnership to boost cooperation on labor, environment and digital trade issues, with an emphasis on “third country concerns,” a reference to China’s state-driven economic policies. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who is in Tokyo to meet...
FOREIGN POLICY
wkzo.com

Poland reports 24,239 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland reported 24,239 new daily COVID-19 infections, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the highest total since April. There were also 463 COVID-related deaths reported on Wednesday. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,254,875 cases of the coronavirus and 79,624 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Thomson Reuters pulls out of British armed forces pledge after outcry from reporters

LONDON (Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday pulled out of a pledge to support members of the British armed forces in order to “preserve the safety and neutrality of our reporters” after complaints from some current and former Reuters staff that it would compromise the news agency’s reputation for independence.
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

EU proposes law curbing import of goods linked to deforestation

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a law aimed at curbing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests. The proposed law sets mandatory due diligence rules for importers of specific commodities...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy