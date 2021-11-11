Bus Trip to New York City

WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., after he posted an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden. The House voted 223-207, with only two Republicans voting in favor of the censure — Reps. Adam Kinzinger...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday lamented new data showing American drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 annually for the first time, saying that "we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country." More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Staples Center is getting a new name. Starting Christmas Day, it will be Crypto.com Arena. The downtown Los Angeles home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers, the NHL’s Kings and the WNBA’s Sparks will change its name after 22 years of operation, arena owner AEG announced Tuesday night.
The drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to expand emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine booster to all people ages 18 and older. Moderna's booster shot is authorized for people 65 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and adults with underlying medical conditions...
Celebrities, professional athletes, and activists are pleading with Oklahoma's governor to grant clemency for death row inmate Julius Jones, whose execution is scheduled for tomorrow. "This is the cold machinery of the Death Penalty in America," Kim Kardashian-West wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday. "My heart breaks for...
Apple is letting some iPhone users fix their own phones, a sharp turnaround for a company that has long prohibited anyone but company-approved technicians from fiddling with its proprietary parts and software. The company said Wednesday that it will enable users of two of the newest iPhone models and eventually...
