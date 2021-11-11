CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Iranian commander says Israel can start the war, but Iran will end it – Tasnim

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – A top Iranian commander said on Thursday that if Israel starts a war, Iran...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedrive

Video Shows U.S. Destroyer's Very Intimate Standoff With Iranian Vessels Over Seized Oil Tanker (Updated)

Iran's raid on an oil tanker resulted in an incredibly close encounter between its gunboats and a U.S. Navy destroyer. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Iran has released dramatic video footage of an incident in the Gulf of Oman, which reportedly took place last week. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Vietnam-flagged tanker ship Sothys and then appears to have sent small boats to swarm two U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyers, as well as U.S. Coast Guard cutters, in what by every indication is an unprecedented altercation.
MILITARY
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Iranian#Reuters#Irgc#Aerospace#Dubai Newsroom
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Iran and Israel accuse each other of cyber-attacks in escalating ‘Cold War’

Iran and Israel appear to be stepping up tit-for-tat cyber attacks on each other’s civilian information technology infrastructure in what appears to be the latest phase of their escalating rivalry.On Wednesday, Israelis were assessing the wreckage after attacks by a suspected Iranian-linked hacker collective Black Shadow on a medical institute and LGBTQ+ dating website that resulted in the leak of private information about tens of thousands of Israelis. The attacks followed a 26 October cyber-attack on a network of Iranian petrol stations, which Tehran has attributed to Israel.“Black Shadow is a cover for an Iranian attack group which operates under...
TERRORISM
AFP

Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test, but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station.  Last year, Britain and the US accused Russia of testing a "nesting doll" satellite that opened up and released a smaller craft to stalk an American satellite. 
WORLD
Fox News

Evening Edition: Ethiopian Rebels Close In On Capitol In Civil War, Iraq Says Iran Behind Assassination Attempt

The Ethiopian civil war has reached the capital as a ‘state of emergency’ has been issued and the U.S. State Department has withdrawn all non-essential personnel from the embassy. Also, Iraqi officials are saying Iran was behind a failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadimi. FOX Field Producer Yonat Friling, joins Trey to discuss these stories and others developing around the world.
WORLD
Columbian

Palestinian PM to Israel: Only two-state solution can end ‘apartheid’

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian prime minister warned Israel on Wednesday that its refusal to accept a two-state solution to the century-old conflict would perpetuate a system of “apartheid” and eventually result in a one-state reality in which Israel loses its Jewish character. The Israeli government consists of parties...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Israel Readying for Possible Iran Conflict, Officials Say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Top Israeli defense officials say the country is preparing for the possibility of an armed conflict with regional arch-rival Iran and its proxies. Israeli army chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Tuesday that the Israeli military was “speeding up the operational plans and readiness for dealing with Iran and the nuclear military threat.”
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace forces said Thursday that Israel was “doomed to disappear,” and that any action by Jerusalem against the Islamic Republic would hasten that disappearance. Israeli security chiefs have recently stepped up their rhetoric against Iran, with Israel’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi warning...
MILITARY
740thefan.com

IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran on Monday, says Iranian nuclear official

DUBAI (Reuters) – U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit Iran next week, an Iranian official said on Wednesday, as Tehran and world powers prepare to resume talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. “Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Monday,” Iranian state media quoted the spokesman of Iran’s...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy