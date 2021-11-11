Thunder's Josh Giddey: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday

Westbrook closed with 27 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 victory over the Rockets. Westbrook sniffed another triple-double in the victory, this time while sharing the court with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James. After a slow start to his Lakers career, Westbrook is beginning to find his groove. There is still no need for him to be shooting anything outside of 15 feet, but that aside, he is certainly trending in the right direction. On a positive note, he did only turn the ball over three times, something that managers would love to be a trend moving forward.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO