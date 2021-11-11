CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder's Josh Giddey: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday

 6 days ago

Giddey closed with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 31 minutes during...

fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
NBA
Josh Giddey
Blavity

Iman Shumpert Nails 'DWTS' Performance, Pays Homage To LeBron James

Iman Shumpert managed to surprise fans, again, with his performance on Dancing with the Stars alongside his dancing partner Daniella Karagach. While dancing to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy,” a topless Shumpert and Karagach gracefully swayed about the dance floor, aligning their moves with the beat and rhythm of the song.
NBA
Reuters

Nikola Jokic's triple-double propels Nuggets past Heat

Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double of the season before being ejected late in the game, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night. Will Barton also scored 25, Monte Morris scored 14, Jeff Green had 13...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA champion makes television history

A former player has gone from the top of the NBA to the top of the airwaves. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Iman Shumpert qualified for the finale of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Shumpert becomes the first ever former NBA player to do so.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Derrick Favors: Posts double-double in victory

Favors scored 10 points (5-5 FG) and grabbed 11 rebounds across 28 minutes in Thursday's 107-104 win over the Lakers. The veteran big man took only five shots in the contest, but he made them all to finish with double-digit points for just the second time on the campaign. Favors also grabbed a season-high 11 boards to notch his first double-double as a member of Oklahoma City. Through seven games, Favors is averaging 6.9 points and 6.0 boards per contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Carlik Jones: Near triple-double Saturday

Jones recorded nine points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three turnovers in 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-103 win over Lakeland. Just one day after scoring 37 points in the team's opener, Jones stuffed the stat sheet once again while helping lead the Legends to another victory with his team-high seven assists and 10 rebounds. Jones will look to continue his hot start Friday against Birmingham.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Russell Westbrook: Teases triple-double Tuesday

Westbrook closed with 27 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 victory over the Rockets. Westbrook sniffed another triple-double in the victory, this time while sharing the court with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James. After a slow start to his Lakers career, Westbrook is beginning to find his groove. There is still no need for him to be shooting anything outside of 15 feet, but that aside, he is certainly trending in the right direction. On a positive note, he did only turn the ball over three times, something that managers would love to be a trend moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' Arnoldas Kulboka: Flirts with double-double in loss

Kulboka tallied 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-117 loss to the Birmingham Squadron. Kulboka's professional debut in America was worth the wait. The 2018 second-round pick spent the last three years overseas playing...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hornets' LaMelo Ball: Flirts with triple-double

Ball posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists, one block and five steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 104-96 win over the Knicks. Ball wasn't particularly efficient from the floor in Friday's victory, but he still mustered 12 points while hauling in a career-high 17 boards. The 20-year-old has now posted double-doubles in three of his last five appearances, and he's topped 20 points in three of those contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Flirts with triple-double in win

Harden produced 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes in Sunday's 116-103 win over the Raptors. Harden suffered through a slow start but came alive in the fourth quarter, where he scored 16 of his 28 points. His three-point shot continues to betray him, but Harden's excellent assist and rebound totals keep his stat line afloat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Morant registered 32 points (13-27 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Hornets. Morant had a couple of sub-par performances (at least by his standards) last week but has bounced back admirably with back-to-back games of at least 30 points. The speedy point guard has reached the 30-point tally in five of his 11 games thus far and is enjoying a blistering start to the season with averages of 26.5 points, 7.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per tilt.
NBA
FanSided

Oklahoma City Thunder: The next great Aussie is Josh Giddey

The Oklahoma City Thunder have found another star in Josh Giddey. Josh Giddey is a special player that can do a bit of everything and is already showing tremendous poise for a rookie. With the ability to play at his own pace, make clever passes, and have a good enough handle to make him dangerous offensively. Giddey is developing into a player that the Thunder can get excited about. Giddey continues to show his ability to make the game look easy and may already be the Oklahoma City Thunder‘s second-best player to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Vit Krejci: Recalled by Thunder

The Thunder recalled Krejci on Sunday, according to Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman. Krejci has a chance to play his first NBA matchup since Oct. 22 at Houston. However, he possesses two points across nine NBA game minutes and will not provide meaningful fantasy value right now.
NBA

