Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Goes for 27 points in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Dort finished with 27 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists in...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right.

Bol Bol is getting the rare non-garbage time minutes on Monday night against the Bucks, and he is making the most of them. Check out the and-1 driving scoop lay-up. With the size of the Mavericks up front — Willie Cauley-Stein was getting run off the bench — Nuggets coach Michael Malone countered with Bol to match the size. In the first half, Bol had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, plus he had a block.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
sanantoniopost.com

Spurs, Thunder look to build on recent wins

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Sunday night, with both teams looking to build on wins in their most recent games. The Spurs have found their formula for success - defense. San Antonio clamped down on Orlando in a 102-89 win Friday, marking the second time this season the Spurs have defeated the Magic.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Lu Dort sinks game-winning layup vs. Kings after coming away with clutch steal on defense

With the game tied at 103 and just 25 seconds left on the clock between the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night, the Kings had an opportunity to win the game on the final possession. Kings guard De'Aaron Fox was dribbling down the clock, and with eight seconds left in the game, he tried to make a move on Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, only to be stripped in the middle of his crossover by the defensive stalwart. Dort pushed the ball up in transition and nailed what ended up being the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds remaining on the clock.
NBA
spectrumnews1.com

LeBron-less Lakers blow 19-point lead, fall to Thunder

LOS ANGELES — Not again. No way. Shades of the Lakers’ recent past cropped up when they led the Oklahoma City Thunder by 19 in the second quarter Thursday but lost all of it in the third. It only got worse from there at Staples Center. The Lakers fumbled away...
NBA
The Associated Press

Thunder overcome 19-point deficit to beat Lakers 107-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, 107-104 on Thursday night. Kenrich Williams scored nine of his 13 points in...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Ty Jerome: Contributes 14 points off bench

Jerome totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three asists and a steal over 21 minutes Thursday in a 107-104 victory versus the Lakers. Entering the contest, Jerome had logged a DNP in three of seven games and had tallied double-digit points on only one occasion. However, the third-year guard shined against the Lakers, setting season highs with 14 points and three three-pointers. Jerome doesn't appear primed for a big role this season, but he averaged 10.7 points and 2.2 three-pointers in 2020-21, so he could enjoy occasional offensive outbursts.
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

The Thunder’s ultimate glue guy

Kenrich Williams came to the Thunder in a somewhat inauspicious manner. He was a toss-in in the Steven Adams trade; he was dealt by New Orleans simply to make the salaries match. It was widely expected that Williams would be dealt or waived by the Thunder. Kenrich is an intense...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Paul Watson: Deadly from three in win

Watson managed 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists, while shooting 4-for-7 from three-point range across 21 minutes in Friday's 118-63 victory against the Salt Lake City Stars. Watson lead OKC in points on Friday thanks to his accuracy from deep. He likely won't...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fans Clown Lakers After They Blow 19 Point Lead Against The Thunder: "The Lakers Are 0-2 Against A Team That's Literally Trying To Lose."

The Los Angeles Lakers were widely viewed as contenders going into the 2021-22 NBA season. After all, everything seemed perfect for them on paper. They acquired another star for the team in Russell Westbrook, as well as a slew of great veterans, including Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony, both of whom are future Hall of Famers. There is no question that their roster is talented.
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

Thunder knocks off Spurs for second straight win

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up its third win of the season on Sunday night at Paycom Center, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 99-94. After surrendering a 14-point lead in the first quarter, Oklahoma City flipped the game’s momentum with a 65-41 run over the middle periods. Mike Muscala led the way with 20 points off the bench, including three three-pointers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Darius Bazley: Double-double in win over Spurs

Bazley finished Sunday's win over the Spurs with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Bazley notched his first double-double of the season and has now scored in double figures in four of his last five games. On the whole, it's been an up-and-down start for the 2019 first-round pick, who's averaging 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. However, he's shooting under 40 percent from the field and struggling at the free throw line (62.5% FT).
NBA

