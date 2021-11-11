Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Goes for 27 points in win

With the game tied at 103 and just 25 seconds left on the clock between the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night, the Kings had an opportunity to win the game on the final possession. Kings guard De'Aaron Fox was dribbling down the clock, and with eight seconds left in the game, he tried to make a move on Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, only to be stripped in the middle of his crossover by the defensive stalwart. Dort pushed the ball up in transition and nailed what ended up being the game-winning layup with 1.7 seconds remaining on the clock.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO