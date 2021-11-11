Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Goes for 27 points in win

Jerome totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three asists and a steal over 21 minutes Thursday in a 107-104 victory versus the Lakers. Entering the contest, Jerome had logged a DNP in three of seven games and had tallied double-digit points on only one occasion. However, the third-year guard shined against the Lakers, setting season highs with 14 points and three three-pointers. Jerome doesn't appear primed for a big role this season, but he averaged 10.7 points and 2.2 three-pointers in 2020-21, so he could enjoy occasional offensive outbursts.
