US and China announce surprise climate agreement – video

Bill Richardson has served as an ambassador, cabinet secretary and governor of New Mexico, but since he returned to being a regular US citizen, he has dedicated his life to a role with similarly high stakes.
Richardson is a freelance envoy, specializing in high-profile, difficult negotiations to obtain the release of Americans detained by hostile governments.
And on Monday, he celebrated his 74th birthday with his latest victory: facilitating the release of American journalist Danny Fenster from a prison in Myanmar, where he was jailed for 11 years last week -- and faced a possible life sentence.
Fenster was freed on "humanitarian grounds" and deported by the ruling junta in Myanmar.
Comments / 0