US and China announce surprise climate agreement – video

By David Laguerre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and China, the world’s two largest emitters of carbon dioxide, unveiled a deal to ramp...

US, China reach agreement on issuing visas to journalists

Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): The United States and China reached a bilateral agreement regarding visas for journalists, according to multiple media reports. Beijing has committed to increase the validity of US journalist visas to one year and permit reporters to freely depart and return to China during this period, Russia's Sputnik reported citing a news agency.
John Kerry
US and China pledge climate cooperation

The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6caf697bf407468284eb4e8b82c202f5.
Idea of US 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Olympics resurfaces

The idea of a "diplomatic boycott" by the United States of the winter Olympic Games in Beijing in February -- to protest human rights violations by China -- is gaining traction among some lawmakers in Washington.  Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that a diplomatic boycott would be the "correct call" for the United States in Beijing. 
Scotland
United Nations
China
US wants to produce one billion doses of mRNA vaccine a year

The United States wants to produce one billion more doses of mRNA vaccines each year, starting in 2022, both for the current pandemic and future threats, officials said Wednesday. "The goal of this program is to expand existing capacity by an additional billion doses per year, with production starting by the second half of 2022," said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator during a press conference.
The U.S. and China Must Consign Trump’s Trade Deal to History

There’s an old joke about a traveler asking for directions on a country road. “If I was going there,” the local guide eventually concludes, “I wouldn’t start from here.” That’s the situation President Joe Biden faces in working out how to re-establish a dialogue on trade with China’s President Xi Jinping in their virtual summit scheduled for Monday night.
Why the West should develop a clean energy strategy to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific region, which includes 24 nations and stretches from Australia to Japan and from India to the U.S. west coast, is home to both the largest concentration of humanity and the greatest source of global emissions. In 2020, the region produced 16.75 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the consumption of oil, gas and coal — more than all other regions worldwide combined. Success in the global effort to keep global warming below 2 C and stop catastrophic climate change depends on the region to move away from coal and other fossil fuels. Yet at the COP26 climate summit in...
Xi will warn Biden to 'step back' from Taiwan in first major talks

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to warn US President Joe Biden to "take a step back" from the flashpoint area of Taiwan in the pair's most significant meeting to date. The online talks on Monday evening come as Beijing strikes an increasingly aggressive tone over the island, leading to fears of invasion.
US, Gulf countries accuse Iran of causing 'nuclear crisis'

The United States and its Arab allies in the Gulf accused Iran Wednesday of causing a nuclear crisis and destabilizing the Middle East with ballistic missiles and drones. These countries also condemned what they called "a range of aggressive and dangerous Iranian policies including the proliferation and direct use of advanced ballistic missiles" and drones.
Bill Richardson: former US diplomat, global troubleshooter

Bill Richardson has served as an ambassador, cabinet secretary and governor of New Mexico, but since he returned to being a regular US citizen, he has dedicated his life to a role with similarly high stakes. Richardson is a freelance envoy, specializing in high-profile, difficult negotiations to obtain the release of Americans detained by hostile governments. And on Monday, he celebrated his 74th birthday with his latest victory: facilitating the release of American journalist Danny Fenster from a prison in Myanmar, where he was jailed for 11 years last week -- and faced a possible life sentence. Fenster was freed on "humanitarian grounds" and deported by the ruling junta in Myanmar.
