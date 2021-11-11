CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"doctrine of double effect"

By Megumi Tamura
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 6 days ago

“The Good Place” is a show that I would recommend to almost...

“The Good Place” is a show that I would recommend to almost anyone. It cleverly combines humor with a compelling storyline all underlined by deep moral and philosophical concepts and questions. In one episode, the show, like many other shows before it, recreates the infamous trolley problem: The hypothetical situation where there’s a runaway trolley speeding down the tracks and heading straight toward five people unable to move because they are tied down to the tracks. With the pull of a lever, however, the trolley will switch tracks — saving the lives of those five innocent people but hitting one person who’s tied down on a second path.
