"doctrine of double effect"

Directing an episode of FX's Reservation Dogs — her first time helming a television series — was doubly fulfilling for Tazbah Rose Chavez, because she also wrote it. In fact, she calls what she experienced with the cast and crew "Native Joy," and it happened throughout the production. Created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, the groundbreaking comedy tells the story of four Native teens with dreams of leaving their reservation home for a better life in California. It was inspired by Harjo's experiences growing up in Oklahoma, where it is shot on location.
