Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD is currently trading at $216. Rejection for further downside seen over the past hours. Solana price analysis is bullish today, with prices expected to rise after a solid drop overnight took the market to $215, where support was found. As a result, SOL/USD is poised to reverse and recover some of the earlier losses. It is currently trading at $216. Rejection for further downside seen over the past hours appears to have given the market some momentum to propel it towards that reversal on the hourly chart.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO