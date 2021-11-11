CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Kanbu Bust-out

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's GTA 3 walkthrough of Kanbu Bust-Out, Mission 27. This mission takes place in Staunton Island and is assigned by Kenji Kasen. Drive the Kanbu to the dojo in Bedford Point. Stealing an Occupied Police Vehicle:. Drive around a while and you’ll be sure to find a...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Just Business

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Just Business, the fourth mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Take...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hidden Packages - Downtown

Welcome to IGN's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Wiki guide. This section features the locations of every Hidden Package in the Downtown area. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of OG Loc, the first mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pick...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Wrong Side of the Tracks, the third mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Blue#Get Out#The Blast#The Policeman#The Bribe#Ign#Bedford Point
IGN

Running Dog

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Running Dog, the second mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PCJ Playground

GTA Vice City PCJ Playground is one of the shorter Vehicle Missions, and it lives up to its name. PCJ Playground is a relatively low-pressure challenge where you race against the clock to pass through two dozen checkpoints on one of the game’s fastest bikes. This guide to the PCJ Playground mission in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Management Issues

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Management Issues, the third mission given to you by OG Loc. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Steal...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

High Stakes, Low Rider

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of High Stakes, Low Rider, the first mission given to you by Cesar Vialpando. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
IGN

House Party

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of House Party, the fourth mission given to you by OG Loc. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Get...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Burning Desire

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Burning Desire, the first C.R.A.S.H. mission given to you by Tenpenny. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Retrieve...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming eight-person online multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an online survival action experience that is set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Review

Reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Tristan Ogilvie. Also available on Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. "There's no question that the three games in this GTA Trilogy are all-time classics, but they've unfortunately been remastered with a ham-hand instead of a Love Fist. New features are slight and only partially implemented, visuals are mixed, performance is inconsistent at best, some content is missing, and bugs and glitches abound. In its existing state, this collection of three classic GTA games is far from being considered definitive; it's defective, disappointing, and surprisingly disrespectful to both the legacy of the games themselves and their many legions of fans."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trash Sailors - Release Date Trailer

Trash Sailors, the hand-drawn co-op sailing adventure game, is coming to PC on December 16, 2021. The game will also be available in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a look at the chaos that awaits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overgrown Ruins - East of the Door

Top Contributors: Angie Harvey, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Samuel Claiborn. This page is part of IGN's Death's Door Wiki Guide and details a complete step-by-step Walkthrough for the area known as the Overgrown Ruins, which is located east of Death's Door. So whether you're looking to find every collectible location, boss strategy, secret, or puzzle solution, IGN has you covered in our detailed Walkthrough below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elex II - Factions Trailer

Meet the five major factions holding the power in Magalan in this latest trailer for the upcoming open-world RPG, Elex II. The playable factions, each with their own unique weapons and skills, include The Berserkers who are are skilled magicians, the Outlaws, the returning Albs, the Clerics who are famous for their love of engineering and crafting powerful combat robots powered by Elex, and the new faction available in Elex II called the Morkons. In Elex II, several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax embarks on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders, as well as a personal quest to find his son, Dex, who got separated from him. Elex II launches on March 1, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Space Chef - Kickstarter Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at Space Chef, the 2D open-world action-adventure game where you hunt down alien creatures and plants and cook them. Explore the world of Space Chef, learn more about the story, and get a look at cooking elements and more in the trailer. Space Chef's Kickstarter campaign is available now. The game is slated to arrive in 2023 with plans for release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trading Time: A Croak Tale - Prologue Trailer

Help an old axolotl bring life back to a dying island in the Trading Time Prologue--a small, self-contained, mini adventure and prelude to the full Trading Time game. The prologue is available now for free on Steam. Check out the trailer for a look at the world and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Test Track

GTA Vice City Test Track is an off-road Vehicle Mission that’s more about having fun witha special car than doing anything too strenuous — though there are some unique challenges involved. Tommy hops in a Landstalker and needs to complete a few laps around a dirt track, but the Landstalker often has other plans in store. This guide to the Test Track mission in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
MOTORSPORTS
IGN

GTA Modders Fight Back in Take-Two Court Case

A group of modders behind the popular reverse engineered Grand Theft Auto fan projects re3 and reVC have responded to a lawsuit by Take-Two, arguing that their projects are protected under fair use. As reported by Torrent Freak, the individuals behind the projects are fighting back against a lawsuit filed...
LAW
PCGamesN

Fortnite Naruto release time – 18.40 downtime starts tonight

Fortnite v18.40 launches soon, if you can believe it – and if the forced catchphrase didn’t tip you off, this is the one that finally brings Naruto to the game. Shonen Jump’s most beloved ninja has been rumoured for Fortnite for what feels like ages, and that launch is finally about to happen. Here’s what you can expect from the launch of the new update.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy