Kanbu Bust-out

Meet the five major factions holding the power in Magalan in this latest trailer for the upcoming open-world RPG, Elex II. The playable factions, each with their own unique weapons and skills, include The Berserkers who are are skilled magicians, the Outlaws, the returning Albs, the Clerics who are famous for their love of engineering and crafting powerful combat robots powered by Elex, and the new faction available in Elex II called the Morkons. In Elex II, several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax embarks on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders, as well as a personal quest to find his son, Dex, who got separated from him. Elex II launches on March 1, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

