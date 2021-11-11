CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arms Shortage

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's GTA 3 walkthrough of Arms Shortage, Mission 33. This mission takes place in Staunton Island and is assigned by Ray Machowski. Job Task: Protect Phil from the Colombian Cartel attack. Drive to Phil’s Army Surplus in Rockford following the pink icon on the radar. The security...

IGN

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Wrong Side of the Tracks, the third mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Just Business

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Just Business, the fourth mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Take...
IGN

Running Dog

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Running Dog, the second mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

The Lost Cemetery - Return to Death's Door

Top Contributors: Angie Harvey, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Samuel Claiborn. This page is part of IGN's Death's Door Wiki guide and details a complete step-by-step Walkthrough for The Lost Cemetery - Return to Death's Door. So whether you're looking to find every collectible location, boss strategy, secret, or puzzle solution, IGN has you covered in our detailed walkthrough below.
IGN

Gray Imports

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Gray Imports, the second C.R.A.S.H. mission given to you by Tenpenny. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Go...
IGN

PCJ Playground

GTA Vice City PCJ Playground is one of the shorter Vehicle Missions, and it lives up to its name. PCJ Playground is a relatively low-pressure challenge where you race against the clock to pass through two dozen checkpoints on one of the game’s fastest bikes. This guide to the PCJ Playground mission in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
IGN

Overgrown Ruins - East of the Door

Top Contributors: Angie Harvey, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Samuel Claiborn. This page is part of IGN's Death's Door Wiki Guide and details a complete step-by-step Walkthrough for the area known as the Overgrown Ruins, which is located east of Death's Door. So whether you're looking to find every collectible location, boss strategy, secret, or puzzle solution, IGN has you covered in our detailed Walkthrough below.
IGN

Elex II - Factions Trailer

Meet the five major factions holding the power in Magalan in this latest trailer for the upcoming open-world RPG, Elex II. The playable factions, each with their own unique weapons and skills, include The Berserkers who are are skilled magicians, the Outlaws, the returning Albs, the Clerics who are famous for their love of engineering and crafting powerful combat robots powered by Elex, and the new faction available in Elex II called the Morkons. In Elex II, several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax embarks on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders, as well as a personal quest to find his son, Dex, who got separated from him. Elex II launches on March 1, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
IGN

Windjammers 2 - Sammy Ho and Jordi Costa Trailer

Meet the new character, Sammy Ho, a gardener and budding star athlete hailing from China, along with returning contender Jordi Costa, in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, Windjammers 2. Check it out to see the characters in action ahead of the game's release for Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, in addition PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia. Sammy's mid-range agility and powerful throws make him a dangerous rival, and his special move channels a ferocious dragon's energy for blistering shots on goal. Jordi Costa is also bringing his court-crossing slides and mighty strength back into the action. Windjammers 2 will also support crossplay between the PC and Xbox versions of the game, as well as cross-gen play between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 competitors.
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of OG Loc, the first mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pick...
IGN

Management Issues

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Management Issues, the third mission given to you by OG Loc. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Steal...
IGN

Hidden Package 100

This package can be found in the far bottom southeast corner of the airport's airfield by the water's edge. Drive around through the north entrance all the way to the bottom right side, and look for a ramp down by the water to locate the last package at the bottom level.
PCGamesN

Fortnite Naruto release time – 18.40 downtime starts tonight

Fortnite v18.40 launches soon, if you can believe it – and if the forced catchphrase didn’t tip you off, this is the one that finally brings Naruto to the game. Shonen Jump’s most beloved ninja has been rumoured for Fortnite for what feels like ages, and that launch is finally about to happen. Here’s what you can expect from the launch of the new update.
IGN

Space Chef - Kickstarter Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at Space Chef, the 2D open-world action-adventure game where you hunt down alien creatures and plants and cook them. Explore the world of Space Chef, learn more about the story, and get a look at cooking elements and more in the trailer. Space Chef's Kickstarter campaign is available now. The game is slated to arrive in 2023 with plans for release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.
IGN

Europa Universalis IV: Origins - Release Trailer

Build new kingdoms out of old, forging an empire of gold and iron in Origins, the latest pack for the grand strategy game, Europa Universalis IV. Europa Universalis IV: Origins, which is available now, brings new mission trees, new religious mechanics for Jewish nations, and more.
IGN

Trading Time: A Croak Tale - Prologue Trailer

Help an old axolotl bring life back to a dying island in the Trading Time Prologue--a small, self-contained, mini adventure and prelude to the full Trading Time game. The prologue is available now for free on Steam. Check out the trailer for a look at the world and more.
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming eight-person online multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an online survival action experience that is set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe. Dragon Ball: The Breakers launches in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
IGN

Trash Sailors - Release Date Trailer

Trash Sailors, the hand-drawn co-op sailing adventure game, is coming to PC on December 16, 2021. The game will also be available in 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a look at the chaos that awaits.
IGN

GTA: Vice City Wiki Guide

This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. When you get to Ken's, he has a visitor, Avery Carrington. This cowboy is seeking the services of someone with your... talents. He needs some feathers rustled, and in return, he'll give you protection.
