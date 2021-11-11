CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Young and the Restless' star Jerry Douglas dies at 88

sacramentosun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Jerry Douglas, best known for playing patriarch John Abbott on the famous soap opera 'The Young and the Restless', died at the age of 88 on November 9 in Los Angeles after...

www.sacramentosun.com

The Hollywood Gossip

Jerry Douglas, Legendary Soap Opera Star, Dead at 88

The world of daytime drama has lost a legend. Jerry Douglas, a veteran actor best known for his VERY long-running role on The Young and the Restless, has passed away. Not many details on this sad piece of news are available at the moment, but Douglas died on Tuesday after "a brief illness," according to his representative.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Chris Daughtry Daughter: New Update About Circumstances Surrounding Her Death

The death of 25-year-old Hannah Price, daughter of rock singer Chris Daughtry, is currently not being treated as a homicide, new sources say. Authorities found Hannah found dead in her Nashville, Tennessee home in Fentress County on Friday, Nov 12. Since then, TMZ reported that detectives told Daughtry and his family that she was a victim of homicide. However, the District Attorney of Fentress County, Jared Effler, debunked that claim earlier today.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVShowsAce

Mykelti Padron’s Husband Gone, Mom Christine Brown Saves The Day

Now that Christine Brown is a free woman, she has more time to enjoy the finer things in life. This includes spontaneous girl’s nights with her daughters. She has always been a very hands-on mother but a lifestyle change, including moving to Utah, has allowed her to indulge in a more free-spirited nature. It is also allowing her more time with her second eldest daughter, Mykelti who lives nearby. With Tony away, Christine soaked up Saturday night in the best possible way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

