The Premier League has declined to comment on reports that chairman Gary Hoffman is on the brink of resigning.According to Sky News Hoffman is close to stepping down from the post following a backlash from clubs over the League’s handling of the takeover of Newcastle by a Saudi-led consortium last month.The reports have emerged with a fan-led review into football governance chaired by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch expected to be published soon.The Premier League was declining to comment on Tuesday evening when contacted by the PA news agency regarding the reports about Hoffman.Hoffman, who has widespread experience in the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO