Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity

Can IBC/MWT/CBS (back-contact) modules compete with bifacial PERC technology? Because IBC/MWT/CBS does not have bifacial capability?. Hugo Schoot: Typically, bifacial modules are ground-mounted and installed 1m+ from the ground (often on trackers) to enable bifacial energy yield gains of 8-12%. Back-contact modules find their application primarily in rooftop installations, where they can leverage their superior power density and aesthetics. So, in that sense there is no direct competition. It is not likely that rooftop installations will adapt large shares of bifacial modules because of minimal bifacial gains and weight reasons. However, we do foresee that in the future, as the cell cost-down roadmap progresses, back-contact modules will increasingly be deployed in the ground-mounted segment too. Depending on ground albedo conditions we believe that due to the lower resistive losses, lower NOCT and reflective gains from the CBS, back-contact modules will be able to compete with bifacial modules in a significant share of the ground-mount market too.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO