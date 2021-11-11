Final Score: Frank-NADO strikes!! Kaminsky sets career high, Suns beat Blazers 119-109

I made the mistake of happily showing my face in Golden 1 Center for the first time this season yesterday, foolishly thinking I would bring some good luck to the Kings and enjoy a lovely Sunday afternoon win. But, alas, I was once again proven to just be an idiot with a vaccination card and now empty wallet (thank you, $13 beers). With this realization, a lesson I seem to have to learn time and time again, I made sure to stay far away from Golden 1 Center tonight as the Kings looked to wrap up their first home stand against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns' last loss was against the Kings a few weeks ago and had since won four in a row. Although without Tyrese Haliburton, injuries for Suns' big men, Deandre Ayton and Dario Saric, gave the Kings an opportunity to steal a second win away from the Western Conference champs. Let's see how they did:

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO