CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pope says success of COP26 vital as "time is running out"

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AigPk_0ctMwz2p00

VATICAN CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pope Francis asked Scotland's Catholics on Thursday to pray for the success of the U.N. Climate Change (COP26) conference in Glasgow because "time is running out" to save the planet.

In the letter, Francis said he regretted that he could not attend the opening of the conference as he had originally hoped, but asked all to join in prayer for a fruitful outcome.

"This gathering (is) meant to address one of the great moral issues of our time: the preservation of God's creation, given to us as a garden to be cultivated and as a common home for our human family," he said in the letter released by the Vatican.

He implored "wisdom and strength" on the participants so that they keep future generations in mind.

"Time is running out; this occasion must not be wasted, lest we have to face God's judgement for our failure to be faithful stewards of the world he has entrusted to our care," he said.

In a formal message to the conference read on his behalf on Nov. 2, Francis said the twin wounds inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change were comparable to those caused by a global conflict and should be confronted in the same way.

The 84-year-old pope, who has made protection of the environment a cornerstone of his pontificate, had said several times that he hoped to attend COP26, but the Vatican announced on Oct. 8 that Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin would head its delegation. It gave no explanation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 22

Wm S
5d ago

Earth's climate has changed dramatically many times since the planet was formed 4.5 billion years ago. These changes have been triggered by the changing configuration of continents and oceans, changes in the Sun's intensity, variations in the orbit of Earth, and volcanic eruptions. There is no scientific evidence that humans have caused climate change, all speculation by those who seek to profit.

Reply(6)
4
Mountain View
5d ago

At one time the Pope was respected.....that time has past . When you look the other way as children are being abused by priest’s , look the other way as this catholic administration supports abortion. Time to stay silent in your castle far above the common people .

Reply
4
Margaret Hochdoerfer
5d ago

Climate Change is now prooved to be a fake. And since this pope went along with it, then he is really not a pope.

Reply
4
Related
Washington Post

The Glasgow climate summit has already achieved success. But time is running short.

John F. Kerry is the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate. He was secretary of state from 2013 to 2017. The world has entered the decisive decade for confronting the climate crisis. This week’s global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, has already helped summon more ambition to face this emergency than the world has ever seen. In that regard, the summit has already achieved success. We can still avoid a catastrophe, but time is running short.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 success is a ‘question of will’, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said whether or not the Cop26 UN climate summit is successful is a “question of will”.The Prime Minister has said “we can take heart” from what has been achieved at the conference in Glasgow so far, but warned that whether the planet can avoid climate disaster “still hangs in the balance”.Speaking in the Commons following his two days at the summit, he said unless words are turned into actions “every summit going back to Rio de Janeiro in 1992 will have failed, because we will have allowed our shared aim of 1.5C to escape our grasp”.“The negotiations...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pietro Parolin
Person
Pope Francis
californianewswire.com

Sharing Resources: Key to COP26 Success, says SHARE International

In its push to control runaway climate change, the 26th Conference of the Parties must assist developing nations. BERKELEY, Calif. /California Newswire/ — World leaders meet in Glasgow beginning October 31 for the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, to address the conclusions of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report: that human activities have unequivocally warmed and damaged the planet. Share International attributes 80 percent of the warming to human actions, and says sharing resources to mitigate the inevitable consequences is key to solving climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The New Yorker

Running Out of Time at the U.N. Climate Conference

For those inclined to see them, there were plenty of bad omens last week as the latest round of international climate negotiations—COP26—got under way in Glasgow. A storm that lashed England with eighty-mile-per-hour winds disrupted train service from London to Scotland, leaving many delegates scrambling to find a way to get to the meeting. Just as the conclave began, Glasgow’s garbage workers went on strike, and rubbish piled up in the streets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his opening speech, compared the world’s situation to that of James Bond, who often finds himself “strapped to a doomsday device, desperately trying to work out which colored wire to pull to turn it off, while a red digital clock ticks down remorselessly to a detonation that will end human life as we know it.” As one commentator pointed out, in his latest movie—spoiler alert!—Bond ends up dead.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Negotiators face ‘monumental challenge’ as summit running out of time, says Sharma

Negotiators at the climate change summit in Glasgow face a “monumental challenge” to deliver a credible deal in the few days left to them, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has warned.Officials are still hopeful that an agreed text will be produced by the scheduled end of the summit on Friday afternoon, though many delegates think that the summit will spill over into the weekend as wrangling intensifies on crucial details.There are fears that the crucial reference in Wednesday’s draft agreement  - unprecedented in a UN climate document - to phasing out coal and ending subsidies for fossil fuels is unlikely to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican City#Catholics#Time#State
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Ancient people believed in an afterlife destination. The Sumerian people believed that the dead would descend to the netherworld. The Egyptian dead went to Duat (the underworld for the dead). The Old Testament described God’s place as being in the sky above earth. “For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.” (Psalm 103:11)
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend?

Q: Is it really possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend? He is so perfect and we are so imperfect. It seems far-fetched! – G.F. A: Think of it: The infinite, all-powerful, holy God of the universe wants to be our friend! This is a staggering truth. He wants us to know Him personally, and to discover what it means to walk with Him every day. He wants to have communication with us through His Word and through prayer. He wants to comfort us when we are upset or anxious, and to encourage us when we are dejected or depressed. He wants to guide us when we face difficult decisions, and He even wants to correct us when we’ve done something foolish or wrong.
RELIGION
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel issues stark warning to Christians over radical Islam

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has accused Iran of wanting to wipe out Tel Aviv and of seeking world domination via "radical militant Islam." The warning comes after Tehran once-again threatened to destroy Israel. In a pre-recorded message delivered during the Government Press Organization's annual Christian Media Summit on Thursday,...
RELIGION
northwestgeorgianews.com

What does God require?

I cease to be amused and amazed by people who can only see in one direction. Several weeks ago, Mr. Weekly reached out to me and he wrote, “I can tell you are a Democrat because you are supporting those evil people who are for abortion and same sex marriage and I could go on.”
RELIGION
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy