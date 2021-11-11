Minister Kahana Launches Campaign to Elect Zionist Chief Rabbis

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to court for his graft trial Tuesday, but judges granted a defence request to postpone highly anticipated testimony from his former spin doctor. Netanyahu, now opposition leader in parliament after he was ousted by a broad coalition of rivals in June, arrived at the Jerusalem court house without the large security contingent and crowds of rival protesters that were on hand when he appeared as premier. He has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate indictments that collectively accuse him of accepting improper gifts and illegally trading regulatory favour with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage. The testimony of his former spokesman Nir Hefetz had been expected to shed light on the ex-premier's dealings with the Bezeq telecommunications group.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO