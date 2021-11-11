CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Minister Kahana Launches Campaign to Elect Zionist Chief Rabbis

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill authored by MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) calling for adding representatives from Judea and Samaria to the electorate of the Chief Rabbis will be submitted on Sunday to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, Srugim reported Wednesday. The bill is part of the move to change the committee to elect Israel’s...

