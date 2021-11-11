CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I used to be an adventurer like you…” | Skyrim at 10

By Andrew Carroll
Cover picture for the articleWhat’s left to say about The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? What hasn’t been written about the 19th best selling video game of all time? There have certainly been better RPGs. There are RPGs with more focus, with grander scale and with better mechanics. What kept Skyrim from falling into history’s dustbin...

