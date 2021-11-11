“I used to be an adventurer like you…” | Skyrim at 10

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Bethesda has finally revealed how much The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost, alongside how much it will be to upgrade from Skyrim Special Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. On digital storefronts, Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost $49.99 / £47.99 on November 11, 2021. But, if you already own Skyrim Special Edition, the Anniversary Upgrade will instead cost $19.99 / £15.99. Nintendo will seemingly be sticking with the Switch for several years yet, with internal discussions for a next-generation console still taking place around a release window, and even what its concept will be. Nintendo has said that it will continue to improve and expand on its Switch Online service as well as its recently released premium Expansion Pack - possibly in response to the poor reception to its pricing and recent additions. Nintendo has said that it won't rule out acquiring new companies in the future, but has stated that it is currently prioritizing investment in its existing studios. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO