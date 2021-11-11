Letter: A special thanks

The American Legion Post No. 98 commemorated a perfect Veterans Day morning — alfresco style — at its Back Beach Bandstand location overlooking Sandy Bay. Sunny blue skies were ribboned with layers of white clouds. Our Rockport Post No. 98, founded in 1919, began the celebration with the Legion Band’s “Salute to the Armed Forces,” always a stirring favorite, with Bob Rick conducting. The band also provided other patriotic and devotional pieces. Earl Kishida was the event’s announcer. Prayers of the day were offered by Pastor Matthew Wigton of the First Baptist Church. Philip A. Crotty, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was the featured speaker. He alluded to generals John Pershing and Colin Powell. The Salute to the Dead of All Wars and the Firing Squad provided a somber conclusion to the very special day.

