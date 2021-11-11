Letter: A special thanks

On Nov. 11, this nation honors its veterans on Veterans Day. Unlike Memorial Day, where we join together to remember and pay a lasting tribute to those men and women of the Armed Services who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of their country, we set aside Veterans Day...
Every day we read in the paper about people in important positions who are being thanked for something, but what we often forget is to thank those people who are behind the scenes consistently working to make our community a better place in which to live. One of these selfless,...
A heartfelt thank you to all of the sponsors of, and participants in, the fifth annual Cowlitz County Service Center “Forget Me Not” golf tournament held at the Three Rivers Golf Course. Your support enables the service center to provide assistance to a multitude of veterans of all branches of the Armed Forces.
Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. As Veterans Day approaches, I’m reminded of a conversation with my friend and former mail carrier, Rodney Noyes, a Navy veteran who served during World War II aboard the USS Franklin, the most damaged ship ever to make it back to her berth under her own power.
The Society of the Founders of Norwich/Leffingwell House Museum are grateful for all the support that was given by businesses, individuals and groups gave to our 2021 Business Sponsored Scarecrow Garden. The garden scarecrows were enjoyed by all our visitors during the month of October! Our 346-year-old museum and its fragile artifacts and documents need a controlled temperature to prevent deterioration and damage. Everyone who supported our annual "Heat the Leffingwell Scarecrow Garden" made a climate controlled temperature possible this winter. Our thanks go to:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 would like to thank the community for parking with us during the North Georgia Agricultural Fair. Fair parking is the Auxiliary's biggest fundraiser each year. Your generosity enables us to help local veterans and their families and other veterans projects. Mild weather and enthusiastic crowds helped us surpass our goal, but we couldn't have done it without the support of our community, our post and our partners.
Since COVID-19 took hold in the United States in March 2020, the term “unprecedented” has been used countless times to describe never-before-seen events and challenges. To add to the applications of the term, we apply a number: 595. This is the number of continuous days your Rhode Island National Guard was activated to support the State’s pandemic response.
The phrase “We are all in this together” took on a whole new meaning this week as the community joined to honor local veterans. Whether it was singing, listening to speeches, taking part in a drive-through parade or just being in their presence, many residents said thank you to their local veterans’ in their own way this Thursday.
The American Legion Post No. 98 commemorated a perfect Veterans Day morning — alfresco style — at its Back Beach Bandstand location overlooking Sandy Bay. Sunny blue skies were ribboned with layers of white clouds. Our Rockport Post No. 98, founded in 1919, began the celebration with the Legion Band’s “Salute to the Armed Forces,” always a stirring favorite, with Bob Rick conducting. The band also provided other patriotic and devotional pieces. Earl Kishida was the event’s announcer. Prayers of the day were offered by Pastor Matthew Wigton of the First Baptist Church. Philip A. Crotty, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was the featured speaker. He alluded to generals John Pershing and Colin Powell. The Salute to the Dead of All Wars and the Firing Squad provided a somber conclusion to the very special day.
The volunteers of PLANT AMBLER thank the 43 donors who showed their appreciation for the flowers that beautified the Borough’s business district this year, which encouraged visitors and enhanced Ambler’s downtown atmosphere. We are especially grateful for the in-kind assistance of our 2021 Sponsor of the Year — the Borough...
TAYLOR COUNTY—There is an old saying that many hands make light work, and the Taylor County Historical and Genealogical Society is an organization that knows better than some that it holds true. In an effort show those who roll up their sleeves to help get the job done, the society...
I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to the hundreds of residents of East Watertown for their kindness, opinions, suggestions and overall great Watertown spirit that they shared with me during the past six months. I enjoyed every day of this effort as you give me the encouragement to keep...
I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the 2nd Ward voters in the Nov. 2 elections. I am humbled and honored to be allowed to continue to serve as your Alderman. While I will miss working with my outstanding friend and fellow Alderman Joanna Carloni and thank her for her hard work, I congratulate Ms. Bialek on her victory and welcome her to the Board of Aldermen.
Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. The Sperryville Community Alliance and the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) would like to thank the incredible volunteers who joined the Saturday, October 16, cleanup to remove invasive plants and plant native plants along the Sperryville River Walk, which follows the Thornton River from the Before and After Cafe to Pen Druid Brewery.
I had an appointment today at Providence and, as always, was stopped at the COVID-19 screening area on the way in. As I answered the three standard questions, I realized the screener next to me was getting verbally abused by the women she was asking questions to. The woman then called her an awful name and stormed off into the hospital.
As someone who works with Columbia students all day, pretty much every day, to help with internship and job searches, I was so appreciative of Amina Sergazina’s column about being diagnosed with depression. Even in a time of tremendous opportunities employment-wise, I see students struggling as they navigate re-entering an...
A proposal by state representatives from western Massachusetts to create a COVID-19 Remembrance Day to honor those who died, the thousands who battled the virus and its long-term effects, and essential workers on the front line of the pandemic response, deserves support by all lawmakers and the governor. The resolution,...
In 2019, after a decade of substantial federal support and dedicated efforts by advocates, housing providers, and elected officials, New York had the nation’s second-lowest rate of veterans experiencing unsheltered homelessness — an almost 79 percent reduction since 2009. That same year, communities across the state — including Albany — declared that they had effectively […]
With American Education Week upon us, I want to take a moment to recognize everyone who makes Pennsylvania’s public schools terrific. That includes the educators and support professionals in our schools as well as the parents, guardians, and community leaders who partner with them. When it comes to educating the next generation of Pennsylvanians, we’re all in it together — and we all have a role to play.
At Home In Darien would like to express our sincere thanks to Suzanne Brannan, store manager, and the team at J.McLaughlin Darien for hosting the recent Sip & Shop event. Over $4,000 was raised for At Home In Darien and the important services that help senior citizens remain connected to the community.
Your Nov. 12 editorial, “The conscience of Danvers is at stake,” says “the underlying causes for such behavior go beyond the schools to a broader venue, citing several disturbing racial incidents in town over the past two years.”. Indeed it is a broader venue. From 2016 until this year America...
