The year is 2021 and you’ve never needed more balance and restoration than now. For some, a visit to a five-star luxury resort is enough to restore and reset the mind-body connection. For others, there’s a little more work and intention involved to get back to your best self. That’s exactly what you’ll feel the moment you cross over the bridge at Rosewood Mayakoba to Sense, A Rosewood Spa®. Travel to the idyllic island by beach cruiser or golf cart, where you’ll notice an immediate and much-needed change of pace. The 17,000-square-foot spa and fitness facility is located on its own jungle island, offering more than 20 treatments ranging from 60-minute sessions to weeklong journeys.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO