New Bedford fire leaves 9 displaced

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after nine people were displaced from their homes early Thursday morning in New Bedford.

Crews responding to Princeton Street just before 1 a.m. say the fire started on the second-floor porch.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the cause is believed to be accidental, but there is no official word on how it started.

