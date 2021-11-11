CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford fire leaves 9 displaced

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ARhB_0ctMuQPw00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after nine people were displaced from their homes early Thursday morning in New Bedford.

Crews responding to Princeton Street just before 1 a.m. say the fire started on the second-floor porch.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the cause is believed to be accidental, but there is no official word on how it started.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Accidents
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Princeton Street#Wpri Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

Cleanup underway after tornadoes cause damage to parts of RI

NORTH KINGSOTWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The cleanup is underway after a severe and fast-moving storm resulted in three tornadoes in Rhode Island on Saturday evening. It caused trees and wires to come down and power outages across the state. At one point, National Grid said there were 11,000 customers in Rhode Island without power. As […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

NWS: Three confirmed tornadoes in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Rhode Island on Saturday after surveying the damage left behind. The first, an EF-1, spanned from Stonington, Conn., to Westerly, with winds of 90 mph and a path 100 yards wide. The second tornado was an EF-1 in North Kingstown […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy