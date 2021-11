For years, officials with the Hazard Police Department (HPD) and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) have been working on a project to erect a monument honoring fallen law enforcement officers of Hazard and Perry County. Earlier this year, in March, pieces of the monument began arriving and the project began coming together. On Friday, Oct. 15, community members gathered to celebrates the completion of the monument being displayed outside of the Hazard Police Department.

PERRY COUNTY, KY ・ 27 DAYS AGO