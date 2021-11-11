CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

This Dell G15 Ryzen Edition laptop is over $200 off

By Hope Corrigan
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another deal has popped up as we roll onwards towards Black Friday for those who find themselves in want of a gaming laptop. Another of Dell G15 laptops has seen a price cut. It’s not quite as on budget as yesterday’s deal, which while still up gets you $333 off the...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Amd Ryzen#Design#Dell G15#Ssd
xda-developers

The best laptops you can buy at Walmart this holiday

The holiday season is quickly approaching, and for many of us, that means it’s time to buy gifts. Whether it’s for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, buying a fancy new laptop is something many will do, and we’re here to help. We’ve already rounded up some of the best laptops you can buy in general, and you can also narrow it down to the best 15-inch laptops if that’s your preferred size. But many of us are limited to or prefer buying at a specific retailer, and not every model is going to be available everywhere. If you’re interested in finding the best laptops at Walmart, this article is for you.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models from Samsung, LG, Sony & TCL

As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices. However, you’ll be pleased to discover that as the technology becomes more mainstream, it also becomes cheaper to make, meaning you’ll be able to save a bit of money on your ridiculously sized TV. (That being said, if you’re trying to buy one of the best 85-inch TVs, be prepared to drop at least $1,500.) Whether you’re looking to get a QLED model from Samsung or one of LG or Sony’s OLED...
CELL PHONES
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: Price cuts on robot vacuums, Samsung TVs and headphones

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running, but some products are already running short on stock. Headliner offers like a sub-$250 Roku TV and Samsung and HP Chromebooks have already moved from available ("add to cart") to "check availability nearby." That said, there are still some solid deals to be found. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops ever made, so don't miss this early Black Friday deal

Amazing Black Friday deals are popping up early this year, like this great £150 discount on one of the best laptops ever made; the Dell XPS 13. The Dell XPS 13 is a constant presence in our best laptops buying guide, and this model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch FHD display. The Dell XPS 13 normally sells for £1,149, but Dell has slashed the price to £999.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Black Friday gaming laptop deals: $600 off the Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 2080

If you've been hoping to find an RTX gaming laptop for cheap ahead of the Black Friday sale season, Amazon just might have the right gaming laptop deal for you. Taking over $600 off the Razer Blade 15 Advanced loaded with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, it's an offer well worth a look if you've been hoping to grab one of these excellent gaming laptops cheap.
COMPUTERS
Toms Hardware

Best Black Friday Dell and Alienware Deals: Cheap Aurora Gaming PCs and XPS Laptops

Dell has been dropping impressive PC and laptop deals all year long, but Black Friday is here. It's time for the company to pull out the big guns. From the latest and greatest Alienware gaming rigs to XPS ultraportables, and last gen hardware with more than enough power, you can pick from a lot of impressive savings for customers of all levels and budgets.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell laptop Black Friday deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season is bustling with discounts and promotions, and it’s thanks to that we’re seeing some of the best Dell laptop Black Friday deals around. In fact, it’s been a long while since we’ve seen discounts this good. The best Dell laptop Black Friday deals are mixed in with a load of the best Black Friday deals overall, meaning things can get a bit confusing if you’re trying to scour through all of the available discounts. There are Black Friday laptop deals to sort through, as well as Black Friday gaming laptop deals — for those who want more powerful rigs — and, of course, Dell Black Friday deals on a host of items, even peripherals, monitors, and more. We haven’t even touched upon desktops, all-in-ones, and everything else.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

At Home With: Nyjah Huston Shows Off His Closet, Trophy Room and Custom ROG Strix Laptop

A look inside skateboarder Nyjah Huston‘s Laguna Beach home offers a glimpse into the spaces that show off his pro athlete lifestyle and how his distinct take on fashion translates to interiors. Known for his strong sense of personal style, Huston’s penchant for skulls iconography, zen decor and industrial textures appear throughout his pad. These elements, which represent his singular aesthetic and love for skateboarding, are also reflected in his special edition of the ASUS ROG Strix Laptop.
TECHNOLOGY
suburbanchicagoland.com

Apple trails HP and Dell as the third most popular laptop brand in the U.S.

Apple trails HP and Dell as the third most popular laptop brand in the U.S. Despite Apple’s laptops standing out from other brands based on factors like functionality, the company still trails other brands. The company trails other brands like HP, which continue to have a wider market reach. According...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Core i9-12900K vs Ryzen 9 5900X and 5950X: Alder Lake and Ryzen 5000 Face Off

The Intel Core i9-12900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X rivalry is a heated battle for supremacy at the top of the mainstream desktop PC market. Make no mistake, Alder Lake represents a cataclysmic shift in Intel's battle against AMD's potent Ryzen 5000 chips, throwing the AMD vs Intel wars into a state of disarray. We've become accustomed to easy wins for the Ryzen chips — they've absolutely dominated our list of Best CPUs for gaming and our CPU Benchmark hierarchy for the last year — but Intel's new design philosophy is a game-changer.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy