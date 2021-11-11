CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesia, UK discuss future technology and cybersecurity

By EDNA TARIGAN
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with Indonesian officials on Thursday and discussed closer cooperation in future technologies, cybersecurity and economic relations as part of British efforts to deepen ties to Southeast Asia after leaving the European Union. Truss said she and Foreign Minister Retno...

www.theintelligencer.com

International Atomic Energy Agency

Youth Discuss the Future of Nuclear Industry at Safety Conference

Six winners of the IAEA’s nuclear safety essay contest spoke about the future of nuclear safety in power generation, the role of stakeholders in building trust with the public, and how to attract young specialists to the nuclear safety field, in a special youth panel session at the International Conference on a Decade of Progress after Fukushima-Daiichi: Building on the Lessons Learned to Further Strengthen Nuclear Safety. The conclusions of the discussion will be factored into the outcomes of the conference.
INDUSTRY
The Daily Collegian

EarthTalks to discuss drivers of tropical forest decline in Indonesia, Brazil

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Tropical forests are biodiversity hotspots that also store tons of carbon, helping to regulate the Earth’s carbon cycle. Changes in climate and land use, however, are driving deforestation and reducing forest capacity to store carbon in these important ecosystems. Mark Cochrane, professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Appalachian Laboratory, will deliver a talk titled "Changing fire regimes in Indonesia and Brazil: the roles of fire and land use in tropical forest decline" at 4 p.m. Monday, November 8. The talk, which is free and open to the public, takes place via Zoom.
UNIVERSITY, FL
AFP

Fatigue and frustration as China presses strict zero-Covid strategy

Nearly two years into a pandemic that has seen China pursue some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures, some grumbling has started to emerge over the strategy, particularly as other nations learn to live with the virus. The zero-Covid approach is unrelenting -- with border closures, targeted lockdowns and mass testing triggered sometimes by just one case. The cost and pain of the strategy have been felt especially acutely by the 210,000 residents of Ruili, a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar that has endured three major lockdowns and frequent mass testing -- leaving many businesses on the brink of collapse. A merchant surnamed Lin said his jewellery business was hanging by a thread, with tourists and customers staying away because of Covid restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Coca-Cola, Summit Utilities, ICD to Discuss Treasury Technology at AFP 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance professionals attending the #AFP2021 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. will hear treasury leaders from The Coca-Cola Company and Summit Utilities share how they integrated technology to optimize their cash and investment workflows in a live session, "Deeply Connected: Integrating Cash & Investments for Optimal Efficiency," moderated by ICD, treasury's trusted independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments. The session is part of the Capital Markets and Investments track and will run from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in room 145B of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Webinar Q&A: The future of back contact technology

Can IBC/MWT/CBS (back-contact) modules compete with bifacial PERC technology? Because IBC/MWT/CBS does not have bifacial capability?. Hugo Schoot: Typically, bifacial modules are ground-mounted and installed 1m+ from the ground (often on trackers) to enable bifacial energy yield gains of 8-12%. Back-contact modules find their application primarily in rooftop installations, where they can leverage their superior power density and aesthetics. So, in that sense there is no direct competition. It is not likely that rooftop installations will adapt large shares of bifacial modules because of minimal bifacial gains and weight reasons. However, we do foresee that in the future, as the cell cost-down roadmap progresses, back-contact modules will increasingly be deployed in the ground-mounted segment too. Depending on ground albedo conditions we believe that due to the lower resistive losses, lower NOCT and reflective gains from the CBS, back-contact modules will be able to compete with bifacial modules in a significant share of the ground-mount market too.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

UK Funds Project to Teach Autistic Children Cybersecurity Skills

A program set up to teach cybersecurity skills to autistic and neurodiverse young people in the United Kingdom has received a sizable injection of cash. The UK chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has awarded £100,000 (approximately $135K) to the Cybersecurity Neurodiversity Skills Development Program, described by Native Newspost as “ground-breaking.”
MENTAL HEALTH
theintelligencer.com

Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday they seized a total of over 4,000 pounds of live lobsters and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of the crustaceans from Australia as tensions escalated between the two countries. Hong Kong Customs...
CHINA
Insider

A woman in China stuck a fluorescent light through her ponytail to keep studying when the university lights went out, and the photo has become a viral symbol for hard work

An unnamed woman has become China's new symbol of hard work. A clip of her studying with her ponytail coiled around a fluorescent light circulated on Weibo, China's version of Twitter. Chinese media outlets reported that she improvised when the lights went out while she was studying to qualify for...
CHINA
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Passengers slam ‘ridiculous’ queues at airport after US opens up to international tourists

Passengers reported frustration at being stuck in long queues at the airport after the US finally lifted its ban on international tourists earlier this week.Long wait times at JFK were branded a “disgrace” and “ridiculous” by disgruntled British travellers.Marc Evans, 42, his wife and two children touched down in the New York airport having flown from Manchester on Monday – the first day that Brits were allowed back into the US for leisure purposes.“Twenty months closed, lots of time to get things right and JFK Airport queues are a disgrace, three planes landing at the same time from Manchester is...
LIFESTYLE

