Statements from Governor Hogan, Fair Maps Maryland and Common Cause Maryland on the proposed congressional district maps from the Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission
I am giving you a 3 for 1 post this morning. Statements from Governor Hogan, Fair Maps Maryland and Common Cause Maryland about the proposed congressional district maps released by the Maryland General Assembly’s Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission:. Governor Hogan: “It’s Time To Finally End Partisan and Unfair Gerrymandering...scotteblog.com
