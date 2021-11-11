CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific

By NICK PERRY, JIM GOMEZ Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a...

