The Cop26 summit in Glasgow ended with a deal to set rules for international carbon markets, paving the way for countries to buy and sell carbon credits from one another and potentially unlocking significant funding for efforts to combat climate change.The markets could open up possibilities for funding climate initiatives for countries that succeed in reducing emissions, and can give an option to others to buy and use international carbon credits to meet their climate goals.The framework was agreed upon in the Glasgow climate pact adopted by 197 countries on Saturday. The prospect of carbon trading was already part...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO