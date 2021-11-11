CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix enables its bandwidth-saving AV1 codec on PS4 Pro and select TVs

By M. Moon
Engadget
 6 days ago

Early last year, Netflix started using a new codec called AV1 on a select set of titles on Android. Now, the streaming giant has enabled AV1 streaming on the PS4 Pro and a limited number of smart TV models. Netflix was a key contributor to the development of AV1, which is...

