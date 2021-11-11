Netflix enables its bandwidth-saving AV1 codec on PS4 Pro and select TVs

It seems that Amazon wants to get rid of old MacBook Pro stock. You will be able to pick up a brand new, but still dated, 13 or 16-inch MacBook Pro for as low as $1,500 after a $499 discount. The smallest 13-inch model comes packed with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage space. This 25 percent saving is applied to both the Silver and the Space Gray color variants so that you can take advantage of this amazing deal. If you don’t need that much storage space, you can also opt for the 512GB option that sells for the same $1,500 after a $249 discount that will appear at checkout. If you want the larger 16-inch Intel MacBook Pro option, you can consider the Space Gray model that packs an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for $2,300 after receiving the same $499 discount.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO