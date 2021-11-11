Nothin But Doggos: 27 Mood Lifting Memes For A Better Day

There’s a reason why you can always find at least one person with extra tissues on hand at a wedding — they’re for special moments exactly like this one. Barbie Blank (also known as Kelly Kelly in WWE) had a whole team of people ensuring that her big day would go perfectly, but there was one important person who couldn’t make it: her dad, who had passed away years before. Not having him there was heartbreaking, so Barbie’s wedding dress designer, Ryan Patros, secretly made an alteration to her gown.

APPAREL ・ 19 DAYS AGO