CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Huawei partners with Open Banking fintech Neonomics

thepaypers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei has revealed plans to strengthen AppGallery’s financial services offering by focusing on Open Banking with new partner Neonomics. The collaboration means AppGallery partners can use Open Banking services to provide a global userbase with competitive payment solutions. Huawei, alongside Neonomics, has begun...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Huawei partners with third-party phone makers to fill the market void

It’s no surprise that Huawei, which was at one point the biggest in the world is now not even in the top five smartphone makers. The devastation that US trade restrictions have brought upon the Chinese OEM has crippled its global ambitions, which the brand’s been trying to overcome with its in-house processor and its own Google Play alternative. Since the ploy has not really favored Huawei’s bravado, it is reportedly planning to license out its smartphones to third-party vendors to fill the void.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

The inevitable rise of Account-to-Account payments

With an unmatched banking network and consumer reach of over half a billion, Trustly has a unique view of why consumers across the globe are choosing fast and flexible digital payment methods and why merchants should pay close attention to this shift in behaviour. Trustly’s VP of Partnerships, Ciaran O’Malley, breaks down why.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thefinanser.com

FinTech? A flash in the pan? No, it’s worth a third of all banking

I met with some friends the other day, who showed some stats that demonstrate that all FinTech is worth a third of all of the banking market worldwide. Source: CFTE’s Fintech Job Report [sum of largest 100 banks (market cap) vs sum of largest 100 Fintech companies (market cap + public valuations)]
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

DNA Payments integrates SimplyPayMe

DNA Payments has integrated with SimplyPayMe, a global payments technology and infrastructure provider. This integration enables clients of DNA Payments Group to receive frictionless, contact-free card payments via SimplyPayMe's iOS and Android mobile apps. In return, SimplyPayMe's clients will have the ability to use DNA Payments as their acquirer. Customers...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Banking#Data Aggregation#Europe#Appgallery#Nordics
thepaypers.com

National payment switch to launch in Nepal

Nepal central bank has given approval to Nepal Clearing House to operate the national payment switch. The payment gateway will integrate multiple banks, digital payment vendors such as interbank payment system (IPS), ConnectIPS, quick response (QR) code and other digital ecosystem players into one system enabling them to transfer funds.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Delio to help SMTB with new digital platform

UK-based Delio has been selected by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB) as the provider of a new digital platform for its clients. With this partnership, the bank hopes to accelerate the promotion and distribution of private market investment opportunities to the bank’s high-net-worth (HNW) and institutional clients. The Delio-powered private...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Remitter partners with Visa

US-based digital communications platform Remitter has announced its partnership with the. fintech enablement certification programme. The Visa Ready programme enables partners to accelerate their growth by providing certification guidelines and access to Visa products and go-to-market expertise. The programme will allow Remitter to differentiate its solution, establish trust with potential clients and expand its business with the Visa Ready seal of approval.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

RecargaPay licensed to operate an SCD

Brazil-based fintech RecargaPay has received a license from the Central Bank to operate an SCD, according to latamfintech.co. In order to strengthen its loan operation, in August 2021 RecargaPay debuted in the debt market with a debenture of BRL 40 million, structured by the securitisation company Vert Capital and by the manager Milenio (which also invested in the issue). The amount raised will be used to finance microcredit offered in the application to fintech customers. In addition, loans, starting at BRL 10, have a payment term of up to 90 days and are spread throughout Brazil.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
thepaypers.com

untied launches smart invoicing feature

UK-based personal tax app untied has launched a new invoicing capability on both its Android and iOS apps, in response to customer demand. The feature is an extension of untied’s existing payment request facility and is embedded into the invoice. The Open Banking-enabled service allows untied users, such as self-employed tradespeople, to send invoices with an embedded payment request link directly from the untied app. Their customers can pay via Open Banking using their own bank’s mobile/online apps. As befits the UK’s personal tax app, when money is received, it’s automatically recorded properly for tax purposes.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

FICO launches digitised onboarding solution

FICO has launched a new loan origination solution powered by its FICO Platform - and delivered globally on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud. The new solution will further be automating the loan origination process. Previously, customers with above-average to excellent credit (a high FICO score) could be approved for a low rate instantly, often within a day, while those with a lower FICO score required additional time - usually a few days - for the lender's back office to review the customer's financial and personal background.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Pine Labs and Standard Chartered Malaysia to offer BNPL solution

India-based commerce platform Pine Labs has announced its partnership with Standard Chartered Malaysia. The Bank’s customers in Malaysia now have the option to avail 0% instalment options on credit cards at offline point-of-sale locations established by Pine Labs. The 25,000 merchant outlets in Malaysia that run on Pine Labs POS terminals will be equipped to process these instalment purchases or what are popularly known as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) offers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Clear secures USD 75 million in funding

India-based fintech stratup Clear has closed Series C financing round led by Kora Capital and Stripe with USD 75 million. With this, Clear plans to expand the potential of its enterprise SaaS business, which it provides to listed companies with big turnovers for their invoice management, and GST bills. The startup also provides its SaaS services for invoicing to small businesses under ClearOne and for accountants as ClearPro.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

BM Technologies merges with First Sound Bank for USD 23 mln

BM Technologies (formerly known as Bank Mobile) has agreed to merge with US-based community lender First Sound Bank for USD 23 million, according to Finovate. The combined entity will be called BMTX Bank and will serve customers across the US digitally while maintaining a community banking division that will continue serving customers in the greater Seattle market. BMTX will pay up to USD 7.22 in cash for each share of First Sound Bank common stock, which amounts to approximately USD 23 million. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the strategic merger is slated to close in the second half of 2022. The deal is expected to add significantly to the combined company’s revenue, EBITDA, and earnings trajectory over the next one to three years. The strategic merger will enable BMTX Bank to offer a variety of new services including direct to consumer and small business operations, marketplace lending, robo-advisory, and blockchain-based payment systems.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Western Union and Mastercard extend strategic partnership

US-based money transfer company Western Union has extended its partnership with Mastercard to integrate Mastercard’s Send and Cross-Border Services in Western Union’s platform. First, by integrating Mastercard Send, Western Union is augmenting payout possibilities for its US domestic money transfer receivers. This enables beneficiaries of Western Union transfers in the...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Paddle integrates Alipay, Google Pay and iDeal

Paddle,a UK-based revenue delivery platform for B2B SaaS companies, has announced that Alipay, Google Pay, and iDeal are accepted payment methods within its platform. The latest updates to Paddle’s offering are designed for SaaS businesses looking to scale internationally. According to the Paddle, tapping into new geographic markets is a driver of growth for software businesses, but international sales are often constrained by the challenges of adapting payment and checkout services to local currency and language requirements.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Cornèr Europe and Cornercard UK integrate Apple Pay

Cornèr Europe and Conrercard UK, both part of Switzerland-based Cornèr Bank Group, have announced that their customers can now use Apple Pay. The companies offer Apple Pay to their cardholders in Luxembourg, France, Monaco, Austria, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, and Isle of Man, stating that these are key locations for their financial institution partners.
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

CredAble launches UpScale

CredAble, an AI-Powered Technology Platform has launched UpScale, a platform that enables growth and financial inclusion for SMEs & MSMEs in India. In October 2021, CredAble disbursed 3,500 crs to more than 100,000 small businesses and with UpScale, CredAble will penetrate deeper into the ecosystem with tailor-made solutions for small business owners. SMEs are largely starved in terms of credit and growth yet contribute nearly 30% of the GDP. CredAble recently raised USD 30 million in its Series B round and is using the raised funds to improve CredAble’s reach as well as solutions for small businesses via UpScale. The platform syncs in with a business’ existing accounting software and bank accounts and provides real-time business data that helps make informed decisions to manage financial operations like collection & payments and avail instant, collateral-free access to working capital financing along with other growth tools.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

PLDT and Smart use Vesta to strengthen online secure transactions

Philippine-based integrated telecommunications company PLDT and its wireless unit Smart have announced the integration of Vesta’s anti-fraud solutions to enhance online transactions. Through this integration, Smart and PLDT customers will enjoy safer and more secure online payment transactions with the help of PayMaya’s payment acceptance solutions. With over two decades...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Commercial Bank launches direct payment service

Commercial Bank has launched, in cooperation with General Tax Authority (GTA), a direct payment service from the taxpayer’s account to the authority’s account to facilitate the procedures for paying tax obligations for the bank’s customers. This solution benefits all Commercial Bank customers in their tax payments as they can enquire...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

82% of Brazilians want more tech payments, according to WorldPay

A study by UK-based WorldPay in five countries has revealed that people find contactless payments easier and that 82% of respondents in Brazil are interested in new tech for future purchases. The research has found that among the preferred payment methods for Brazilians, first of all, there is an application...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy