College and Career Day is a day dedicated to students. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, OHS hosted over 65 colleges, businesses and military personnel for students interested in attending college or pursuing a career in the future, along with new tours and educational presentations from our career counselors. Students were able to go to downtown Owatonna to experience an off site tour to People’s Press, Irish Eyes, Legacy Signs and the Fire Station. There were other tours such as: law enforcement, emergency services and the new high school, which includes the construction update on the new high school and trades.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO